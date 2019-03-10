The Bay Atlantic Symphony presents a dramatic performance of ultimate contrasts for its March concerts featuring the music of German composer Johannes Brahms and French composer Louis-Hector Berlioz. The special guest performer will be mezzo-soprano Cecelia Hall, who will sing Berlioz’s Les Nuits d’été, Op.7 (Summer Nights). Lending her richly hued voice and magnetic artistry, Hall brings to life this cycle of six poems written by French poet Théophile Gautier. The poems were originally composed to music by Berlioz between 1843 and 1856, and while initially going unrecognized, by the 20th century, Summer Nights became, and still is, one of Berlioz’s most popular works.
Performances take place 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17,in Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. All Bay Atlantic Symphony performances will be preceded one hour prior to starting time with a “Pre-Concert Conversation with the Maestro.” The Symphony’s pre-concert lectures are free and open to the public. Tickets are available at a reduced price of $30 each and can be purchased by calling the Landis Theater at 856-691-3600 and Stockton University at 609-652-9000, or online at BayAtlanticSymphony.org.
