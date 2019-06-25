Margate’s annual Beachstock event returns from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday June 29, (rain date is Sunday, June 30) at the beach at Granville Avenue. With an island theme, this year’s festival will feature live reggae music, South Pacific Island dancers and more. Headlining the event will be Cheezy and the Crackers who will do both afternoon and evening sets.
There will also be a baggo tournament, volleyball and lifeguard competitions, sand sculpting lessons, face painting, body painting (for adults), food vendors, kite flying lessons, a beer and wine garden, artisans and more.
No beach tags are required for the event. For more info go to MargateHasMore.com.
— Ryan Loughlin
