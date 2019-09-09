Calling all gorgeous canines! Somers Point-Community First will present "Beauty and the Leash," a talent and beauty pageant for all dogs within the Somers Point community from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, on the lawn in front of Shore Medical Center off Bay Avenue. Hosted by Eddie Davis, of Lite Rock 96.9 FM, the event kicks off with a "Show Us Your Paws" parade along Bay Avenue led by "R Dog" of Republic Bank in Somers Point. At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a ceremony to honor the pet therapy dogs, followed by the talent and beauty contest. Dogs can be entered in the following categories: Owner Look-Alike; Talent; Beauty - small dog; Beauty - large dog. Winners will be awarded a medal and celebratory biscuit. Beacon Animal Rescue will also be on hand with adoptable dogs and swag, while Republic Bank will give away doggie-approved goodies.
Four judges, including former Miss America Suzette Charles; former Miss New Jersey and Miss New Jersey-USA Amy Fissel-Osborn; David Hughes, founding member of Somers Point Community First; and Don Bellis, board president of Beacon Animal Rescue, have the difficult task of choosing the prettiest pooches of the bunch.
“The Beauty & the Leash Pageant is garnering more attention than we could have ever imagined. The buzz for this event on social media has been incredible, so we are expecting a great turnout," says Brian Cahill, founding member of Sommers Point-Community. "We are looking forward to seeing everyone – our two legged and our four legged friends – on Saturday.”
The event is free, registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Find Somers Point-Community First on Facebook for more information.
