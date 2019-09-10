Beerfest

More than 100 craft beers will be offered at the ninth annual Golden Nugget Craft Beer Fest on Saturday.

 PROVIDED

In the crowded field of beer fests, Golden Nugget Atlantic City throws its hat back in the ring as the 9th Annual Golden Nugget Craft Beer Festival comes to Atlantic City 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept 14.

Beer lovers can expect a superb selection of suds of all varieties as well as food and live music from Seven Stone. Tickets to the festival are $59 for general admission and $69 for VIP.

To purchase tickets and for more info go to GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.

Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City.

