In the crowded field of beer fests, Golden Nugget Atlantic City throws its hat back in the ring as the 9th Annual Golden Nugget Craft Beer Festival comes to Atlantic City 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept 14.
Beer lovers can expect a superb selection of suds of all varieties as well as food and live music from Seven Stone. Tickets to the festival are $59 for general admission and $69 for VIP.
To purchase tickets and for more info go to GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City.
