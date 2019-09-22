1) Monster Trucks on the Beach. The thrill and exhilaration of monster truck racing comes to the beaches of the Wildwoods from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27 to 29, with "Monsters on the Beach" races presented by Wildwood Motor Events. The weekend of intense thrills includes massive monster trucks racing along the shoreline and flying through the air on a custom track between Mariner's Landing and Adventure Pier. Headlining trucks for 2019 include the returning 2018 “Beast of the Beach” champ, Cory Rummell with Rage, who will compete to hold onto his title. Friday night kicks off the weekend with Monster Mash, a family-friendly monster truck block party where fans will have the opportunity to meet the drivers and have photos taken with them and famous headlining trucks. The trucks will be on display at the Crest Pier, 5800 Ocean Ave. in Wildwood Crest, with family-fun activities for all ages including a face painter, bounce house, DJ and food trucks. There will also be monster truck rides available so that fans can experience the thrill of a real ride! Visitors can also race in Schreiber's Race Zone RC cars on their custom-built track. Monster Mash will be held from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free. Saturday features races at 1 and 7 p.m., including exciting intermission entertainment and 25 Tuff Trucks racing throughout the day. Sunday features a final deciding race at 1 p.m., after which the 2019 "Beast of the Beach" will be named. Online general admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 4 to 12. Children 3 and under are free. For additional information or to purchase tickets, call 609-522-3644 or go to WildwoodMotorEventsNJ.com.
2) Olde Time Italian Festival. Celebrate the Italian culture and heritage at Fox Park on Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery avenues in Wildwood on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5-11 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 11 p.m. Come experience an old-world family fest that includes a Procession of the Saints, Italian food favorites, vendors, games and continuous free live entertainment. Big fun is the spaghetti-eating contest. Admission is free. For more, call 609-729-7499.
3) North American Sea Glass Festival. Returning to the Wildwoods Convention Center, is the North American Sea Glass Festival, which will feature a variety of sea glass artisans and authors from around the country, sea glass collections from all over the world, the highly anticipated Shard of the Year contest, and presentations by marble and bottle experts. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Shard Identification experts about their own beachcombing finds. Vendors include handcrafted jewelry, home décor pieces, ornaments, gel candles, mosaics and more. The festival will take place in the Oceanfront Arena at the Convention Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 per day or $10 for a two-day ticket. Children under 12 years old are free. For more, go to SeaGlassAssociation.org.
4) "Wild Thang" Chrysler Car Show. Chrysler cars will be displayed along the Wildwoods boardwalk starting at Schellenger Avenue and heading north on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Plymouth makes and models will be featured. This is free for spectators. For more information, call 860-303-2952.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.