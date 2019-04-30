Stone Harbor is the place to be this Saturday, May 4, as they host the Spring Tide Festival & Boat Show. The event which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce and will feature boats, pirates, local artisans, breweries, live music, great food and family fun. It all takes place on 96th Street in Stone Harbor.
While the Spring Tide Fest is going on, the town will simultaneously host the Spring Fever Sidewalk Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons can shop inside and outside local businesses and will find a myriad of bargains on the latest summer trends.
For more info, go to StoneHarborBeach.com.
