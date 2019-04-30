stone harbor

Stone Harbor is the place to be this Saturday, May 4, as they host the Spring Tide Festival & Boat Show. The event which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce and will feature boats, pirates, local artisans, breweries, live music, great food and family fun. It all takes place on 96th Street in Stone Harbor.

While the Spring Tide Fest is going on, the town will simultaneously host the Spring Fever Sidewalk Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons can shop inside and outside local businesses and will find a myriad of bargains on the latest summer trends.

For more info, go to StoneHarborBeach.com.

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments