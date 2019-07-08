Indulge in mouthwatering ribs, chicken, brisket and pork while enjoying some of the best blues music at the Jersey Shore during the 21st Annual New Jersey State Barbeque Championship and Anglesea Blues Festival Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14. The event will take place from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 2nd and Olde New Jersey avenues in North Wildwood.
The three-day festival will feature barbeque teams from around the country showing off grill skills in a quest for the best barbeque. The official judging is conducted by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and the Grand Champion will go on to the World Food Championships.
The festival will also feature live blues music performed by the region’s top blues bands, including Skyla Burrell and The Little Red Rooster Blues Band, Looseleaf, the Steve Calabrese Trio, The BC Combo, the James Supra Band with Sarah Ayers, The Company and James Day and the Fish Fry.
Admission to the festival is free. For additional information, go to NJBBQ.com or AngleseaBlues.com.
