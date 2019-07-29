Back again to add a bit of beauty to your summer is Ocean City's Boardwalk Art Show. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, between 8th and 13th streets on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Every year this show offers visitors and locals a chance to purchase unique hand crafted art created by a variety of local artists. Folks can expect to find hand-made jewelry, oil, acrylics, watercolor, drawings, hand-pulled prints and photography.
This year brings the addition of the Art of Surfing Festival, which will feature a display and sale of surf-related art, memorabilia, books and clothing at the Music Pier. The event includes live music and meet-the-artist sessions. Admission is free to the show 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information please call 609-399-7628 or go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
