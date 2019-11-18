1. Touver d’Art
Earlier this month, pastel artist Jimm Ross opened Trouver d’Art, a gallery that showcased his works and those of watercolorist Carol Clark Hammond. An associate member of the Pastel Society of America, Ross has participated yearly in various shows in the tri-state area. Trouver will present his Impressionist pastels, prints, some oil paintings and his seaglass art and jewelry. Hammond’s was a courtroom sketch artist for NBC for years prior to turning to watercolors. Her paintings capture Cape May in a vibrant and whimsical way. Holiday hours are 3-7 p.m. Fridays, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Weekday scheduled appointments are accepted. Call 609-675-5407. Trouver is at 660 Washington St. Cape May. Find on Facebook.com.
2. Holtzman Gallery
Holtzman Gallery will celebrate its new home at Ocean Casino Resort from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. This new, chic location with its amazing architecture ties in beautifully with the artistic imagery found inside the gallery. Holtzman Gallery will feature art by Owner David Holtzman, like his internationally renowned pop art, Impressionism and abstract paintings, as well as Francis Mesaros’ patented “Panctures,” sculpted paintings, Rand Snyderman’s fine art photography, actor Anthony Quinn’s art and works by Shorya Mahanot, a young prodigy artist. Art by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Nicola Simbari, Scott Troxel, Lorrie Caplan, Louis Icart, Victor Vasarely, Jon Allen and others can be found in the new space as well. The grand opening, which will include champagne, light fare, music and surprise guests, is free and open to the public, but RSVPs to david@holtzmangallery.com are required. Ocean Casino is located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to HoltzmanGallery.com.
3. The Sperlak Gallery & Sculpture Gardens
Pastel phenom Stan Sperlak is opening his barn for what will be called The Sperlak Gallery & Sculpture Gardens. The first official day open is Saturday, Nov. 23. The works of Sperlak along with select guest artists will be on display on a 37-acre private property where visitors can walk the trails to view installations and sculptures constructed from environmental and natural materials, as well as found objects. This is a highly unique art-and-nature experience for this area. Dozens of Sperlak’s landscapes will always be on display inside his Amish-built barn studio and priced affordably. Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, or any other day by appointment. The gallery is free, but donations are accepted to tour the sculpture gardens to keep up with maintenance. Sperlak Gallery & Sculpture Gardens is located at 521 Route 47 North in Goshen. Call 609-463-4805 for info.
