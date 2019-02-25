Professional wrestling's premier platform, World Wrestling Entertainment, has a strong and storied history in Atlantic City, highlighted by the WWE's having hosted its flagship event, WrestleMania, in 1988 and '89 at what is now Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Bernie Dillon was instrumental in bringing WrestleMania — traditionally one of the highest-attended indoor entertainment events in American history — to town when he worked as the events director for Trump Plaza, the now shuttered casino-hotel that is physically connected to the Hall.
Currently Hard Rock's vice president of entertainment, Dillon ended a two-year WWE hiatus from A.C. when he spearheaded the organization's return last summer, packing Hard Rock's Mark G. Etess Arena on a Monday night in August with rabid rasslin' fans. The next logical step seemed to be bringing the squared circle back to town again, so Dillon did just that. A ring card stacked with WWE Superstars returns 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, to the Etess Arena for WWE Live: Road to WrestleMania.
“One of the things you get with the WWE is a lot of fun and great production value,” Dillon says. “Monday nights, even during the summer, are not easy nights to book shows, and we did 5,000 people that night. We're doing it now on a Saturday with what I think is a significantly more famous card, if you will, so we're expecting to do as well or better. We're looking forward to a great show.”
Dillon says the WWE's decades-long history of success can be traced directly to its top executive, Vince McMahon, the organization's president and CEO since the early 1980s.
“I've had the opportunity to work personally with him and he is, without a doubt, the reason that whole organization is as successful as it's been,” Dillon says. “He's the wizard behind the curtain, the guy creating and pulling all the strings.”
“(McMahon) knows how to create storylines that everyone can understand,” says local pro-wrestling promoter and longtime fan Chad Minnes, who plans to attend Saturday's event with his 9-year-old son Carter. “As times change and different things happen in society, the WWE knows how to manipulate the dialogue and alter the storylines so that everyone can follow them, from toddlers to their grandparents.
“There's a sexuality element that makes it attractive to both grown men and women, yet still age-appropriate for children,” adds Minnes “There are always questions arising like 'Is this a real feud? What's going to happen? Who's going to win?' It's like an ongoing soap opera that makes people want to tune in each week.”
One of the WWE Superstars who will make his Atlantic City debut Saturday night is Elias, a 31-year-old Pittsburgh native who started in professional wrestling in 2008, but only reached upper-echelon status in the WWE recently. In 2018 the 6-foot-2, 217-pound Elias was voted by WWE fans as the Breakout Superstar of the Year.
Elias has been referred to as the “sinister songsmith” of the WWE, as he is inclined to singing and playing his guitar in the ring, usually badmouthing whatever town he happens to be in and agitating fans. Inevitably, one of his would-be opponents tends to interrupt him before he is finished his song, goading Elias into an altercation that results in his using his signature wrestling move on them, the Drift Away, and smashing his guitar over their anatomy.
At The Shore spoke cautiously with Elias by phone.
ATS: Last year you were the Breakout Superstar of the Year in the WWE — at what point in your career did you start to believe that you had what it took to be among the Superstars?
ELIAS: I knew it before I even started in professional wrestling that I had it in me. I knew it would be a long road to travel and it's still a long road to travel. But I still have it in me and it's just a matter of time until everyone who needs to see that does see that.
The 2018 Breakout Star of the Year award was voted on by the fans. It's not like the WWE chose me as their breakout guy. It was voted on by the fans because I believe they saw a guy they did not expect to totally burst onto the scene and kind of take the world by storm with my personality, my catch phrases, the matches I've had in the ring, my guitar skills — all of that together. They said "OK, in 2018 Elias kind of blew us away."
ATS: How much credit to your success goes to the Iron City Wrestling Academy, where you first started training to become a professional wrestler?
ELIAS: I wouldn't sway too much credit that way but absolutely I started there. They had a great core of trainers and wrestlers, and I learned a lot about wrestling through those guys. They're quality people.
ATS: One of the other pro wrestlers who will be on the card with you in Atlantic City is Dean Ambrose, who I know you've had a long history with. Is that who you hope to face when you come to A.C.?
ELIAS: It doesn't really matter. When I do my song that I have in store for Atlantic City — or whatever city I happen to be in that night — I'll be focused on my performance. It just so happens that almost 100 percent of the time I get interrupted when I'm doing these songs. So if Dean Ambrose wants to interrupt me on that night, then you better believe we're going to get into it. Dean was my first match on Monday Night RAW.
ATS: You released a four-song EP called "WWE — Walk With Elias" that skyrocketed into popularity from the first day you released it. How surprised where you by that?
ELIAS: It's interesting how you're wording some of these questions. Why would I be surprised? Listen, man, I believed in myself, like I said, even before I became a pro wrestler. I always believed these things to be true, and to happen, and when it truly comes to fruition? It's a beautiful thing, man. That EP went I think up to number 4 or 6 on the iTunes chart and beat out some top names in the music industry like Taylor Swift and others, so yeah, very impressive for someone's first EP.
ATS: Will fans be seeing your signature spin move, the Drift Away, when you come to town?
ELIAS: If the opportunity presents itself, absolutely. Whether it's Dean Ambrose or Drew McIntyre or Finn Balor or Braun Strowman — whoever it may be. If you're going to come out and interrupt my performance you'd better be ready to fight, and most of my fights end with that Drift Away.
ATS: Do you have aspirations or goals for the future?
ELIAS: Of course I do, man, I don't just not think about that stuff. My mind is always going. First off, we've got WrestleMania on the horizon (April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford) and I've got to make a huge statement at WrestleMania. I need to prove to the world that, if there's anybody out there that doesn't believe that WWE stands for Walk With Elias, they will absolutely believe that after WrestleMania. It is the biggest stage we've got, the most eyes on our product, and that is the night for Elias to make a huge statement.
ATS: I thought I read somewhere that the "Walk With Elias" catchphrase had something to do with your uncle suggesting it.
ELIAS: There's a lot of stories out there but to tell you the truth, I just woke up one night, in the middle of the night, and it was like a bolt of lightning snapped me out of bed and it made total sense — WWE, Walk With Elias. And I said, You know what? That right there is going to be the greatest catch phrase in all of history.
Legends of the ring
Two of the biggest names in pro-wrestling history will be on hand at Hard Rock the night before WWE Live: Road to WrestleMania.
Hulk Hogan — who was part of the Superstars lineup back when Atlantic City hosted WrestleMania IV and V in the late '80s, along with late WWE luminaries Andre the Giant and Randy “Macho Man” Savage — will be joined by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for a “Legends of the Ring” meet-and-greet with fans. The event starts 9 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Sound Waves inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and will offer audience members the chance to ask the stars candid questions about what many consider to be the WWE's glory days. The Q&A is $79 and will be hosted by Jimmy "Mouth of the South" Hart.
“Our sister property in Tampa had them come and do their performance a couple of months ago, and recommended to us that they do it here in A.C.,” says Hard Rock Vice President of Entertainment Bernie Dillon. “We just put it on sale last week and it's doing quite well.”
