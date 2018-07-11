Head to the Cape May Airport for “Calliope Rose,” a play that takes place in a mythological lighthouse off the coast of a mystic beach town.
The dark comedy incorporates Greek mythology to tell the story of the last lightkeeper, Calliope Rose Walker. Held in the airport’s Aerodrome, shows run various dates from July 15 to Aug. 21, Sundays at 7 p.m. and Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Bring a postcard and you’ll get half-priced admission.
Located at 251 Ranger Road, Rio Grande. Go to CapeMay.com for more information and show times.
—Rebecca King
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.