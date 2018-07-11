Calliope Rose

Head to the Cape May Airport for “Calliope Rose,” a play that takes place in a mythological lighthouse off the coast of a mystic beach town.

The dark comedy incorporates Greek mythology to tell the story of the last lightkeeper, Calliope Rose Walker. Held in the airport’s Aerodrome, shows run various dates from July 15 to Aug. 21, Sundays at 7 p.m. and Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Bring a postcard and you’ll get half-priced admission.

Located at 251 Ranger Road, Rio Grande. Go to CapeMay.com for more information and show times.

—Rebecca King

