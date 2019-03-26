The annual Singer-Songwriter of Cape May returns Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30, at Congress Hall and other venues throughout Cape May.
The event features two afternoons of music business panels, workshops, clinics, mentoring and demo listening sessions as well as musical keynotes. at the historic Congress Hall Hotel Grand Ballroom and Harrison Conference Center. The music business conference is open to the public but requires registration if your not with a showcasing act or artist. Panels begin at 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
In the evenings all participating acts and artists will wow the crowds with performances at select local venues. Performances run from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The participating venues for this year include Aleathea’s Restaurant at The Inn of Cape May, Boiler Room, Brown Room and the Grand Ballroom at Congress Hall, Cabanas Beach Bar, Carney’s On The Beach, Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May, Delaney’s Irish Pub & Grill, Elaine’s Dinner Theater, Fins Bar & Grille, Iron Pier Craft House, The Mad Batter Restaurant and Bar and The Rusty Nail.
Go to SSCapeMay.com for more info.
