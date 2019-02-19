If you are in the Cape May area this weekend you may want to head over to Congress Hall on Saturday, Feb. 23, as they will host their annual Wine and Spirits Festival.
The event, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m. will allow guests to sample wines and distilled beverages from a variety of vineyards and distilleries. Live music will also be provided by Erik Simonsen along with munchies from Red Brick Ale House and more than $2,000 in raffle prizes. Souvenir wine glasses will be given to the first 200 people to purchase tickets. Tickets to the event are $40 and can be purchased at DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Congress Hall is located at 200 Congress Place in Cape May.
