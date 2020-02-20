Love and Branca

Sip on fine wines while enjoying live music and more at the fourth annual Wine and Spirits Fest, taking place Saturday, Feb. 22, at Cape May Convention Hall.

From 7 to 10 p.m., guests can sample wines and premium spirits while listening to live music by Love & Branca, taste light refreshments from the Red Brick Ale House, and take part in a raffle, with a portion of the evening’s proceeds to benefit Law Enforcement United.

Tickets are $40. Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. For more information, call 609-884-9565 or go to CapeMayCity.com.

— Jacklyn McQuarrie

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

