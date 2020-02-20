Sip on fine wines while enjoying live music and more at the fourth annual Wine and Spirits Fest, taking place Saturday, Feb. 22, at Cape May Convention Hall.
From 7 to 10 p.m., guests can sample wines and premium spirits while listening to live music by Love & Branca, taste light refreshments from the Red Brick Ale House, and take part in a raffle, with a portion of the evening’s proceeds to benefit Law Enforcement United.
Tickets are $40. Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. For more information, call 609-884-9565 or go to CapeMayCity.com.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
