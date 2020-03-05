Carla Cooke

Carla Cooke, youngest daughter of the legendary Sam Cooke, will perform hit songs of her father while giving insight about his career when she takes the stage 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Landis Theater.

Cooke is on tour with The Sam Cooke Experience and will make a stop in Vineland to give audience members a chance to relive her father’s success through his daughter’s musical talents.

Tickets are $35. Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. For more information, go to TheLandisTheater.com.

— Emily Montgomery

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

