Carla Cooke, youngest daughter of the legendary Sam Cooke, will perform hit songs of her father while giving insight about his career when she takes the stage 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Landis Theater.
Cooke is on tour with The Sam Cooke Experience and will make a stop in Vineland to give audience members a chance to relive her father’s success through his daughter’s musical talents.
Tickets are $35. Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. For more information, go to TheLandisTheater.com.
— Emily Montgomery
