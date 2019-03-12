A hefty dose of culture is on the menu this weekend in South Jersey as the Bay Atlantic Symphony presents the music of German composer Johannes Brahms and French composer Louis-Hector Berlioz. Performances take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Landis Theater and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center. All Bay Atlantic Symphony performances will be preceded one hour prior to starting time with a pre-concert conversation with the Maestro. The pre-concert lectures are free and open to the public.
Special guest performer and Mezzo-Soprano Cecelia Hall will sing Berlioz’s Les Nuits d’été, Op.7 (Summer Nights). Lending her richly-hued voice and magnetic artistry, Hall brings to life this cycle of six poems written by French poet Théophile Gautier.
The next work is by Johannes Brahms, "Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 98," which was also the German composer’s final symphony.
Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased by calling the Landis Theater 856-691-3600 and Stockton University 609-652-9000, or online at BayAtlanticSymphony.org.
The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Avenue in Vineland. Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center is located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr. in Galloway.
