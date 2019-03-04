If you’re a foodie and want to celebrate the culinary scene at the Jersey Shore, don’t miss the Restaurant Gala 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.
The 36th annual formal event, which raises scholarship money for students at Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College, is "an extravagantly beautiful night for a great cause,” according to Tony Coppola, mayor of Galloway and vice president of operations for Smithville Hospitality.
The evening begins with hors d'oeuvres created by students of the culinary school. Guests will also enjoy a raw bar, as well as wine, beer and spirits and specialty cocktails made by Tito’s, one of the gala’s sponsors.
As the ballroom doors open at 7:30 p.m., music from Don’t Call Me Francis will get everyone in the partying spirit. Stilt walkers and a photo booth will enhance the fun. And 42 restaurants — from A.C.'s Buddakan to Cape May's Ebbitt Room — will showcase their food.
Tickets, priced at $225 per person or discounted at a rate of $2,500 per table of 12, can be ordered by calling 609-463-3621 or by going to Atlantic.edu/gala.
— Maria Wolf
