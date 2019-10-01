Blue Heron Pines

Blue Heron Pines golf course.

The American Culinary Federation and The Professional Chefs Association of South Jersey will hold its 25th Annual Charity Scholarship Golf Tournament Monday, Oct. 7, at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor City. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with tee time beginning at 1 p.m.

That evening at 7 p.m. there will be raffles, a silent auction as well as a full buffet dinner featuring a a cold seafood bar and variety of mouth-watering offerings such as prime rib, blackened salmon, roast pork marsala and more. Prices are $75 for dinner only and $125 for full packages.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com. All proceeds will benefit the PCASJ Culinary Scholarship Fund.

Blue Heron Pines is located at 550 Country Club Drive in Egg Harbor City. For more info go to ACFPCASJ.com.

