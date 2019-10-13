Church of Vintage, formerly of Bridgeton, has relocated to Millville and will host a grand opening from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, to tie into the city's Third Friday festivities. The "Church" offers wearable vintage fashion way back to the Victorian Era up to the more recent 1970s. Entertainment will enuse during the grand opening with a special art exhibit by internationally known artist Donato Di Camillo,a drag performance by Haus of Snark and DJ Cree will give those at the event a great beat to shop to. Church of Vintage is located at 501 N. High St. Find more info on Facebook.com
— Pamela Dollak
