From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, the Cape May Coast Guard Community Festival will take place. The day serves as a celebration of the USCG Training Station's presence in Cape May County, featuring events on and off the base. Festival goers will explore the extensive TRACEN base on foot and by trolley, get an inside look at US Coast Guard vessels and view a Coast Guard helicopter up close. The Coast Guard Recruit Band and drill team will give engaging performances and US Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City will conduct thrilling search and rescue demonstrations. There will be tours of Cape May Harbor, children's activities, interactive displays, vendors, food, beer, live music and cultural and historical exhibits.
The festival is free and will be held at the Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, 1 Munro Ave in Cape May.
For more info go to CoastGuradCommunity.com
