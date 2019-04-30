WASSAIL DAY

People attend Cold Springs Villag free event of Cold Spring brewery and treats served by historical dress Saturday Dec 2, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Cape May's Historic Cold Spring Village kicks off the 2019 season from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, with its signature fundraiser, Feasting on History. Now in its 19th year, the annual restaurant gala is one of the most anticipated social events of the season, as it offers guests an opportunity to network with businesses and members of the community before the summer season begins.

Cape May County's favorite restaurants, wineries, food trucks, distilleries, and breweries all donate food, signature dishes, wine, craft beers and desserts. Last year's event drew over 500 guests.

Feasting on History supports the village and its mission of historic preservation, history education and heritage tourism.

The event is held at Naval Air Wildwood, located at 500 Forrestal Road in Rio Grande.

Tickets are $85 per person or $800 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets or for more info, go to HCSV.org.

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments