Cape May's Historic Cold Spring Village kicks off the 2019 season from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, with its signature fundraiser, Feasting on History. Now in its 19th year, the annual restaurant gala is one of the most anticipated social events of the season, as it offers guests an opportunity to network with businesses and members of the community before the summer season begins.
Cape May County's favorite restaurants, wineries, food trucks, distilleries, and breweries all donate food, signature dishes, wine, craft beers and desserts. Last year's event drew over 500 guests.
Feasting on History supports the village and its mission of historic preservation, history education and heritage tourism.
The event is held at Naval Air Wildwood, located at 500 Forrestal Road in Rio Grande.
Tickets are $85 per person or $800 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets or for more info, go to HCSV.org.
