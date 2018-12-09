AIR FORCE RESERVE BOARDWALK CLASSIC
BOARDWALK HALL // 11:30 A.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 15; $20, $40, $60
WHAT TO EXPECT: So you like college basketball, huh? I mean you REALLY like college basketball, right? If the answer to this question is yes, then this quadruple header at Boardwalk Hall is definitely for you. The first game pits the Penn State Nittany Lions against the North Carolina State Wolfpack followed by Virginia Tech vs. Washington. In the third game the Temple Owls will battle the Davidson Wildcats. The final game of the day is a matchup between the Princeton Tigers and the Iona Gaels.
