In the mood to get your geek on? Saturday, May 4, is Comic Book Day, and Level Up Entertainment in the Hamilton Mall is prepared to celebrate. Guests can stop by for a selection of free comic books as well as sales, raffle prizes, special guests, a costume contest, live music, video games and more.
The Hamilton Mall is located at 4403 E. Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. For more info go to LevelUpEntertainment.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.