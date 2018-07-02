Thursday, July 5
ACCC FARMERS MARKET: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College; live music, vendors; Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 609-463-3619 or Atlantic.edu/CapeMay.
ALAINE PORTNER - 'MEDIUM MEMOIRS': 7 to 9 p.m.; author, yogi, teacher and medium Alaine Porter; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10 JCC members, $15 guests. 609-822-1167.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
CIRQUE ITALIA: 7:30 p.m. July 5, 6; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. July 7, 8; featuring the Gold Unit, a traditional circus where technology and preforming arts mix, including an ultra-modern water curtain; Hamilton Mall, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $10-$50. 941-704-8572 or CirqueItalia.com/Tickets.
COUNTRYSIDE GARDEN CLUB GARDEN TOUR: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; includes a broad variety of hostas and other shade loving plants; bring lunch for picnic; 335 Factory Road, Cedarville, 856-364-9165.
GHOST WALK: 8 to 8:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; 45-minute walking tour; bring bug spray; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $15, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays in July and August; July 5: showing of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"; kids activities, outdoor movies; Huntington Avenue Beach, Margate, free. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Friday, July 6
LAKE LENAPE 1-MILE SWIM: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; 1-Mile swim race; Lake Lenape Park EAST, 753 Park Road, Mays Landing, $25. 609-792-9540 or PRRacing.org.
Saturday, July 7
4TH ANNUAL ABILITY FAIR: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; showcase of more than 60 exhibitors featuring products, providers and services meant to improve the health and well-being of adults and children with physical challenges; Campus Center Event Room, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-5250 or AbilityFair.org.
38TH ANNUAL AVALON 5 MILER: 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. race; five-mile run and two-mile walk; awards and refreshments following event; Avalon Community Hall, 3001 Avalon Ave., Avalon, pre-registration is $30, race day is $35. 609-823-1850 or CONTACTCapeAtlantic.org.
CAPE MAY INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMER'S MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, and more; live music, entertainment, live radio broadcast; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
FOAM 'N GLOW EDM PARTY: 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. to midnight dance party; electronic dance music; state of the art visual effects, ground shaking bass, and world class DJs; for ages 16 and older; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 800-745-3000 or TicketMaster.com or FoamNGlow.com.
LAKE LENAPE TRIATHLON: 7 a.m. to noon; Sprint and Olympic Distance Triathlon, Duathlon and Aquabike; Lake Lenape Park, 6303 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, $70. 609-792-9540 or PRRacing.org.
PARANORMAL WEEKEND: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 7, 8; "Paranormal Pursuits: Spiritualism in the 1800s"; learn about ghost hunting; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $14. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
SIDEWALK CHALK COMPETITION: 9 a.m. to noon; sidewalk chalk drawing competition; prizes will be awarded; Bill Henfey Park, 8th and Central avenues, North Wildwood, free admission. 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.
'WHALE OF A DAY' FAMILY STREET FESTIVAL: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 20th Annual "Whale of a Day" Family Street Festival; hosted by the Property Owners Association of Cape May Beach; more than 120 vendors with food, antiques, arts and crafts, and more; Fun Zone for the kids, live music, basket raffles and more; 201 Clubhouse Drive, Town Bank Road, Historic Town Bank; free admission. 609-846-7890 or 609-886-4819 or HistoricTownBank.com.
WILDWOOD CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m. July 7, 9 a.m. July 8; teams of two will compete in the popular tailgating bean bag toss game; must be 18 years or older to enter Sunday's tournament with cash prizes; beach between Wildwood and Oak Avenues, Wildwood; July 7: $25 per team; July 8: $45 per team of two if pre-registered, $50 per team day of event. 609-729-8870 or WildwoodCornhole.com.
WILDWOOD CREST SAND SCULPTING FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; live music on the beach, magic show, beach games and more; amateur and semi-pro sand sculpting contest hosted by professional world-renowned sand sculptor Matt Long and "Can You Dig It"! sand sculpting; Wildwood Beach, Heather Road, Wildwood Crest, free admission. 609-523-0202 or VisitWildwoodCrest.org.
Sunday, July 8
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; fresh produce, meats, desserts and other items grown in and indigenous to southern New Jersey; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
TYLER WECHSLER FOUNDATION GOLF OUTING: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2018 Tyler Wechsler Foundation Golf Outing; benefits "Last Salute" Military Funeral Honor Guard; Blue Heron Pines & Seven Tap Tavern, 550 Country Club Drive, Egg Harbor City, pricing varies. 609-576-8575.
YOGA AT THE VINEYARDS: 10 a.m. to noon; 60-minute session with grow yoga, boxed lunch provided, wine tasting; bring your own mat; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City, $35. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.TicketSpice.com.
Monday, July 9
MICRO BREW MONDAYS: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; take a sneak peek into the process of developing 9 special small batch brews; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-898-2300.
STONE HARBOR FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; magic shows, story-telling, animal adventures and more; Stone Harbor Firehouse, 175 96th St., Stone Harbor. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Tuesday, July 10
BOARDWALK EMPIRE AUTHOR PRESENTATION: 7 to 9 p.m.; screening party of the movie "Atlantic City"; author of Boardwalk Empire Judge Nelson Johnson will discuss reinvention of Atlantic City; refreshments served; Shirat Hayam Congregation, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $5, $10. 609-8227116, ext. 121 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; magic shows for the entire family with Rich Lessig; July 31: show will take place at Rotary Park; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
'OUT OF THIS WORLD: FRANKLIN INSTITUTE'S NASA SPACE SHOW AT THE JCC': 5 to 7 p.m.; all you can eat pizza or pasta dinner buffet; followed by ice cream sundaes and an entertaining performance for the whole family; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25 per family, $8 individuals, free ages 2 and younger. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
PRESENTATION BY SUSAN SPARKS: 6 to 7 p.m.; New Avalon Assembly Chautauqua at the Jersey Shore will host Susan Sparks, a trial lawyer turned preacher, comedian, speaker, and author; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SCREENWRITING WORKSHOP: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through July 10; hosted by Stockton University's School of General Studies; write a successful cinematic story; taught by Professor of Screenwriting and Media Production Robert Steele; West Quad 201, Main Campus, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $150 per session. Stockton.edu/Gens.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; more than 30 vendors; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
WEST CAPE MAY FARMERS MARKET: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; rain or shine; live music; West Cape May Farmers Market, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005 or WestCapeMay.us.
Wednesday, July 11
BACHARACH COMMUNITY FARMER'S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; Happy Valley Berry Farm out of Bridgeton will have local organic pesticide free fruits and veggies; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250.
CARNEY'S RESTAURANT FAMILY NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; face painting by Jazzy Jen and balloon twisting and tableside magic by Ken the Magician; Carney's, 401 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-748-2237 or CarneysNJ.com.
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM SUMMER PROGRAMS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 11 through Aug. 15; guest speakers provide their own interesting story about an aspect of the history of the area; Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, free admission. 609-368-7500 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.
'THE BEST FLOWER POT IN TOWN': 6 to 8:30 p.m.; 25 artists compete for the title of The Best Flower Pot in Town; live music; vote for your favorite pot; Pitney House, 57 N Shore Road, Absecon, $10 donation. 609-457-4623 or TheBestPotInTown.com.
Thursday, July 12
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
MINIATURE GOLF COMPETITION: 5 to 8 p.m.; Sixth Annual Miniature Golf Competition hosted by the Avalon Historical Society; chance to win a gift certificate to an Avalon business; Go Fish, 2438 Dune Drive, Avalon. 609-967-0090 or AvalonHistoricalSociety.org.
SEA ISLE FASHION SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; showcasing merchandise from more than 20 Sea Isle City businesses; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through August; July 12: showing of "The Greatest Showman," rated PG; movie and an activity; Huntington Avenue Beach, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Saturday, July 14
GARDEN TOUR IN SOMERS POINT: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Green Thumb Garden Club; locations throughout Somers Point, $10. 609-204-4107 or 609-927-1062.
Sunday, July 15
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Monday, July 16
SEASHORE GARDENS FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNEMENT: 11:30 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. tee time, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. painting on the patio for non-golfers, 4 p.m. Novice Golf Academy, 6 p.m. dinner and awards ceremony; Blue Heron Pines Golf Club, 550 Country Club Drive, Egg Harbor City; $175 per golfer, $100 painting and dinner or Novice Golf Academy and dinner, $75 dinner-only. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org/Golf.
Saturday, July 21
CATCH OF CAPE MAY: 6 to 10 p.m.; showcases Cape May's epicurean diversity by featuring local selections of seafood and much more; live music, dancing, dining; benefits New Jersey Audubon Nature Center of Cape May; Harborview Park, Harbor Lane at Texas Avenue, Cape May, $100, reservations required. 609-427-3045 or NJAudubon.org.
Wednesday, July 25
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Saturday, July 28
FRESH FEST & FARM MARKET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays in June, July and September; local produce, plants and more; live music, rock painting for all ages, and a healthy food demo; Village On High, 501 N. High St., Millville. 856-293-0556.
Saturday, Aug. 11
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11, Sept. 1; third Annual Brigantine Art Walk; fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works; Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; 3 to 8 p.m. July 7, Pirates Art Festival, live music, artwork, Brigantine sea wall; free admission. 610-304-6482 or BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
Kids Stuff
Thursday, July 5
CHILDREN’S BINGO: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for kids ages 6 to 12 from Brigantine; also open to visitors and neighboring communities; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.
Friday, July 6
ROALD DAHL'S 'WILLY WONKA': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, $10 to $12. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com.
THE NORTHRIDGE MAGIC SHOW: 7 and 8:30 p.m.; Magician Ken Northridge will be presenting his Family Magic Show at the Cumberland County Fair; Cumberland County Fair Grounds, 3001 Carmel Road, Millville. 609-748-2237.
Monday, July 9
AMAZINATOR'S SUMMER STEAM CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon grades 3 to 6, 1 to 4 p.m. grades 7 to 9, July 9 through 12, 16 through 19; projects designed for the next generation of makers, shakers, and amazinators; Mainland Regional High School, 1301 Oak Ave., Linwood, $275. 609-807-8326 or Amazinators.com.
BEGINNERS SOUL LINE DANCING: 6 to 7 p.m.; 6-week class ending Aug. 13; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest; registration and a valid library card are needed to attend. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
DANCE XPLOSION NATIONAL DANCE FINALS: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through July 14; national dance finals from studios all over the country competing for cash and prizes; Dance Xplosion National Dance Finals; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free admission. 516-781-3400 or DanceXplosionTalent.com.
SUMMER FUNDAYS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Touch A Truck Day; various trucks and pieces of equipment from the County Public Works Department; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, July 10
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will be doing tableside magic and balloon twisting; Jazzy Jen will be fainting faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Wednesday, July 11
WACKY WEDNESDAYS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through August; for ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult; crafts, activities, movies, coloring pages; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
Music
Thursday, July 5
LITTLE ANTHONY AND THE IMPERIALS: 8 to 10 p.m.; part of the Cape May Summer Concert Series; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through July 5; July 5: The Juliano Brothers; come early for dinner and stay late afterwards for ice cream, pizza or cocktails; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Friday, July 6
26TH ANNUAL ATLANTICARE CONCERTS ON THE BEACH: 7 p.m.; July 6: "The Music that Made Tony Mart's Famous," featuring The Tony Mart Allstars; William Morrow Beach on Bay Avenue, Somers Point. SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
63RD ARMY BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
'HUMOR THROUGH MUSIC' WITH PETE GRIGIS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; celebrate life through humor and music; performance by pianist Pete Grigis; combines keyboard and comedy; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 7
DANCING TO THE FRED HALL ORCHESTRA: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. kids dancing, 9 to 10:30 p.m. adult ballroom dancing; Saturdays through Sept. 1; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
DICK FOX'S GOLDEN BOYS LIVE: 9 to 11 p.m., Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, $55. 800-745-3000 or TicketMaster.com.
Sunday, July 8
AL HARRISON DIXIELAND JAZZ BAND: 2 to 4 p.m.; proceeds donated to Food Bank of Southern Jersey to help support local needs; cash bar; VFW Post 386, 419 Congress St., Cape May, $15 advance, $20 at the door. 609-368-3342 or CapeMayTraditionalJazzSociety.com.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. July 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12; presented by the City of Absecon; food available at concession stand; bring blank or chair; Heritage Park, Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.Gov.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
Monday, July 9
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY PRESENTS 'PETER & THE WOLF': 10 to 11 a.m.; a symphonic fairy tale for children; introduces young listeners to classical music; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 10
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring your beach chairs and be entertained; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Wednesday, July 11
1940S CABARET: 7 to 9 p.m. July 11 through 15, 17 through 21; presented by REV Theatre; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $25/$20/$15. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; activities, music, and fun catered to ages 14 to 20; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
CAPE MAY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; July 11: Darlene Love; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TONY MART SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5, Kennedy Plaza, 2300-2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. 609-653-6069 or TonyMart.com.
Thursday, July 12
BLUE JUPITER: 7 to 9 p.m.; energetic blend of pop lead vocals, jazzy a cappella harmony and funky beatbox; Katz JCC Auditorium, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $50. 609-822-1167, ext. 0 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Sunday, July 15
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
Wednesday, July 18
CONCERT IN THE PARK: 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 18, Aug. 15, Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
Theater
Thursday, July 5
'ON THE SUNNY SIDE OF THE STREET': 8:30 to 10:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through July 21; added performance on July 8; musical revue of pieces by Dorothy Fields; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $35, $30 senior, $20 student/military, free ages 12 and under free. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
SHERLOCK & SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL: 8 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Sept. 28; Actors Off Stage presents "I Hate Monologues" and the Clio Project presents "Sherlock Holmes and the Avenging Angels"; Cape May City Elementary School, 921 Lafayette St., Cape May, single show: $25 adults, $15 students; combined show: $40 adults, $30 students. 609-459-3689 or ActorsOffStage.org.
Tuesday, July 10
'A CHORUS LINE': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 10, 11, 2 to 4 p.m. July 12; musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition; features a professional cast and the Ocean City POPS Orchestra; Hughes Performing Arts Center, 6th Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, $30. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com.
COMIC/HYPNOTIST FLIP ORLEY: 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 1, Screening Room, Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $25. 866-962-3595 or FlipOrley.com.
JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books; Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, $10-$12. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com.
Nature
Thursday, July 5
'THE BIRDS OF SUMMER: BEACH NESTING BIRDS': 6 to 7 p.m.; join CWFNJ Biologist Todd Pover as he discusses New Jersey's elusive endangered beach nesting birds; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, July 7
JULY HERITAGE WALKS: 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. Saturdays through July 28; guided walking tours through downtown historic Mays Landing; War Memorial Park, Main Street and Route 50, Mays Landing, $10 adults, $5 kids. 609-909-9028 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
Sunday, July 8
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Wednesday, July 11
DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; interpretive walk with a naturalist along the maritime forest and dune trails; meet at 48th and Dune Street, Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 12
'SHOREBIRDS ALONG THE BAY': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation on shorebird migration; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, July 14
EHT NATURE RESERVE SCAVENGER HUNT: 10 a.m. to noon; kids ages 5 to 14 encouraged to attend; Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Arboretum, Zion and School House roads, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-1019.
