Thursday, Aug. 16
ACCC FARMERS MARKET: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College; live music, vendors; Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 609-463-3619 or Atlantic.edu/CapeMay.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
DESIGNER MICHAEL ARAM: noon to 3 p.m., signing works at Paper Chase, 8000 Ventnor Ave., Margate. 609-822-4583.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 13; local produce, seafood, baked goods, fresh food, flowers, honey, kids crafts and more; Galloway Municipal Complex, 300 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. GoGreenGalloway.org.
GHOST WALK: 8 to 8:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; walking tour; bring bug spray; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $15, $12 ages 3 to 12. r HCSV.org.
HAMILTON MALL’S ‘GOT TALENT’: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16, 23; grand finale Aug. 30; dancers, comedians, magicians, singers, contortionists; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. ShopHamilton.com.
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS: 10 a.m. to noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 15, 16, 17, 18; four games and clinics; incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood; $49 clinics, $22 to $80 games. WildwoodsNJ.com.
KATZ JCC’S SPORTS NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m.; Fourth Annual Jackie & Hank Herskowitz Sports Night fundraising event; veteran Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos will perform a magic show; dinner, open bar, silent and live auctions; Katz KCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $200 individuals, $375 for two tickets. JCCAtlantic.org.
‘SHIPWRECK! WRECKS OF THE NORTH ATLANTIC’: exhibited through Sept. 1; exhibition tells the tales of ships and lives lost in the waters of the Atlantic through the use of artifacts taken from the ocean’s floor; Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. CMCMuseum.org.
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 to 8 p.m.; food, music, and fun throughout the town; Downtown Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; showing of “Smurfs: The Lost Village”, rated PG; rain date Aug. 17; Huntington Avenue and the beach, Margate. 609-822-1129.
Friday, Aug. 17
SJFMC NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK CELEBRATION: 4 to 7 p.m.; theme for National Health Centers Week is “Celebrating Health Centers: Home of America’s Health Care Heroes;” dental, vision, and eye screenings, immunizations and educational materials for children and adults; free backpacks and supplies; refreshments provided; entertainment, bouncy house, face painting, and more; Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers, 932 S. Main St., 1301 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, free. SJFMC.org.
Saturday, Aug. 18
BIG MARK’S BEACH BASH: 3 to 11 p.m. Aug. 18, 19; kids rides, beer garden, more than 15 food trucks; Showboat Hotel, 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $5 adults, free ages 12 and younger. 718-662-9944.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMER’S MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, and more; live music, entertainment, live radio broadcast; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
EHC 22ND ANNUAL OLYMPICS: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; sponsored by the Egg Harbor City Municipal Alliance, the EHC Police Department, and the Egg Harbor City Kiwanis Club; includes water and land games, relays, prizes; Egg Harbor City Lake, 2500 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, free. 609-965-6009 or EggHarborCity.org.
MEET ANIMATOR DAVID McBRIDE: 3 to 9 p.m.; local animator and children’s book author, David McBride; Mike’s Toys and Collectibles, 5412, 2420 Boardwalk, North Wildwood. DavidMcBride Animation.com.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; walking tour that highlights paranormal “visitors” and activities that have been experienced by the Village staff over the years; begins at Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $15, $12 members, advance registration suggested. HCSV.org.
TUCKAHOE TRAIN STATION OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to noon, Upper Township Tuckahoe Train Station, Railroad Avenue and Mill Road, Tuckahoe. 609-464-0920.
VILLAGE FIELD DAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18, 19; variety of fun and entertaining 1800s-type games; family-friendly, interactive and educational fun; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $14, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. HCSV.org.
Sunday, Aug. 19
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FIRE MUSTER & FIRE FIGHTER’S FAMILY DAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 38th Annual Glasstown Antique Fire Brigade Muster and Fire Fighter’s Family Day; more than 80 antique fire trucks from the Mid-Atlantic States; demonstrations, displays, antique fire apparatus flea market, food vendors; WheatonArts, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, free admission. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
JERSEY SHORE SUMMER COMIC BOOK SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; comic book festival featuring vendors, artists, writers, costume groups, crafts; guests include Joe del Beato, Gianni Boy Vee, Joseph Ryan, Matt Parton, DarkKnightofPA Cosplay, Star Wars 501st Legion and more; raffles, door prizes, costume contest; Toms River Elks, 600 Washington St., Toms River, $3. 609-242-7756 or JerseyShoreComicBookShow.com.
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, Sept. 16; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; fresh produce, meats, desserts and other items grown in and indigenous to southern New Jersey; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
‘TOOLS FOR SCHOOL’ COMMUNITY PACKING EVENT: 10 a.m. to noon; program of the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey; help pack more than 1,000 brand new backpacks full of school supplies at this community event; Margate Municipal Building, 9001 Winchester Ave., Margate. 856-751-9500 or ToolsForSchool.org.
Monday, Aug. 20
BEACH BARDS POETRY & PROSE SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays through Sept. 17; Beach Bards Poetry and Prose Reading Series; August program will feature Eva Mari DiGriorgio and Peter Murphy; presents both emerging and established poets and writers from June through September; poets will perform readings from their original works; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
MICRO BREW MONDAYS: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; take a sneak peek into the process of developing 9 special small batch brews; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-898-2300.
STONE HARBOR FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; magic shows, story-telling, animal adventures and more; Stone Harbor Firehouse, 175 96th St., Stone Harbor. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
TELESCOPE NIGHT: 7 to 8:45 p.m.; presented by Pearl Observatory; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
ATLANTICARE LADIES NIGHT OUT: 5 to 8 p.m.; presentation of the Gateway Playhouse’s Three Blond Moms and Friends; presentation by Donna Wilezol, APN-C, AtlantiCare Physician Group Urogynecology; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $40. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org/LNO.
DINNER & MOVIE: 5 to 7 p.m.; full course meal including a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; magic shows for the entire family with Rich Lessig; July 31: show will take place at Rotary Park; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
MOVIES IN THE PLAZA: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m.; showing of “Aladdin”; refreshments, ice cream, candy and popcorn sold; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; more than 30 vendors; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
WEST CAPE MAY FARMERS MARKET: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; rain or shine; live music; West Cape May Farmers Market, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005 or WestCapeMay.us.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
BACHARACH COMMUNITY FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; Happy Valley Berry Farm out of Bridgeton will have local organic pesticide free fruits and veggies; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250.
BAG LADIES LUNCHEON FUNDRAISER: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; silent auction on designer handbags and more; mini fashion show, raffles; benefits the RNS Cancer & Heart Fund; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point, $50. 609-214-7541.
CARNEY’S RESTAURANT FAMILY NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; face painting by Jazzy Jen and balloon twisting and tableside magic by Ken the Magician; Carney’s, 401 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-748-2237 or CarneysNJ.com.
INDUSTRY WEDNESDAYS: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5; free VIP access for locals working in hospitality, food and beverage, and nightlife to the new rooftop pool; live entertainment, food and drink specials; Cabana Five Bar & Pool Deck, the Chelsea Tower, 111 S. Chelsea Ave., Atlantic City; $25 non-industry personnel. Tropicana.net.
WINE & CHEESE FLIGHT WEDNESDAY: noon to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; special wine and cheese flight; comes with four carefully selected wines and cheese from all over the world; Wine Bar at The Marketplace Eatery, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 609-437-4111 or TheMarketPlaceEatery.com.
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Aug. 23
GALA HONORING SENATOR FRANK LOBIONDO: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; gala will celebrate and honor the life and work of Congressman Frank LoBiando; 12th Annual Gala will feature an hour long cocktail reception with passed hors d’oeuvres followed by a sit down dinner and awards ceremony; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $125. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; showing of “Justice League” (PG-13); rain date Aug. 24; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Saturday, Sept. 1
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; third Annual Brigantine Art Walk; fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works; Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; free admission. 610-304-6482 or BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
Thursday, Sept. 13
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 22
FRESH FEST & FARM MARKET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays in June, July and September; local produce, plants and more; live music, rock painting for all ages, and a healthy food demo; Village On High, 501 N. High St., Millville. 856-293-0556.
Kids Stuff
Thursday, Aug. 16
CHILDREN’S BINGO: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for kids ages 6 to 12 from Brigantine; also open to visitors and neighboring communities; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.
Saturday, Aug. 18
JCPENNEY KIDS ZONE EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon; color your own Back to School pencil pouch; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Sunday, Aug. 19
KIDS’ SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon; reading of the book “The Greatest Captain in the World”; help set the sails and learn basic boat terminology; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
WACKY WEDNESDAYS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through August; for ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult; crafts, activities, movies, coloring pages; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will be doing tableside magic and balloon twisting; Jazzy Jen will be fainting faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Music
Thursday, Aug. 16
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP SUMMER CONCERT: 6 to 8 p.m.; features Brandon Tomasello and The City Rhythm Orchestra; Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, 7 Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande, free. 609-465-8732 or MiddleTownship.com.
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Aug. 16: Phyllis Chapell & Skipper Kripitz; Sept. 20: Jazz artist Tony Day; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ACFPL.org.
WATER MUSIC: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn the history behind G.F. Handel’s classic three-suite collection of orchestral movements; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386.
WELCH-LEDBETTER CONNECTION: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 East Main St., Tuckerton, $30 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Friday, Aug. 17
‘HUMOR THROUGH MUSIC’ WITH PETE GRIGIS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; celebrate life through humor and music; Grigis’ interactive set combines keyboard and comedy; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JOHN CLARK BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
JP SOARS AND THE RED HOTS: 7:30 to 8 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
Saturday, Aug. 18
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY: 7 to 9 p.m.; travel through the music of Mozart and Beethoven; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, reservations required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
RONNIE PENQUE’S PANAMA DEAD: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; tribute to the music of The New Riders of the Purple Sage; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
THE HOBO BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Sunday, Aug. 19
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
SWEET ADELINES: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
WATERMELON SLIM IN CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; award winning blues band; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $30 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Monday, Aug. 20
OLD SCHOOL: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring your beach chairs and be entertained; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; activities, music, and fun catered to ages 14 to 20; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
THE BEACH BUMZ BAND: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; part of the 2018 Cape May Summer Concert series; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TONY MART SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5, Kennedy Plaza, 2300-2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. 609-653-6069 or TonyMart.com.
VICTOR WAINWRIGHT & THE TRAIN: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; three-time BMA Piano Award Winner and BB King Entertainer of the Year Award and Band of the Year Award winner; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $35 advance, $40 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Saturday, Aug. 25
TOM BRETT: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25, 31; Tom Brett, Irish Folk Musician, will be returning to Cold Spring Brewery; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May. 609-898-2300.
Theater
Thursday, Aug. 16
COMIC/HYPNOTIST FLIP ORLEY: 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 1, Screening Room, Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $25. 866-962-3595 or FlipOrley.com.
SHERLOCK & SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL: 8 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Sept. 28; Actors Off Stage presents “I Hate Monologues” and the Clio Project presents “Sherlock Holmes and the Avenging Angels”; Cape May City Elementary School, 921 Lafayette St., Cape May, single show: $25 adults, $15 students; combined show: $40 adults, $30 students. 609-459-3689 or ActorsOffStage.org.
Sunday, Aug. 19
ATLANTIC CITY BALLET PRESENTS ‘CARMEN’: 4 to 6 p.m., Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, $45 adults, $20 students/kids. 609-348-7201 or ACBallet.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
‘ARSENIC AND OLD LACE’: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 1; 1941 Broadway comedy hit; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May; $35, $30 seniors, $20 student/military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Thursday, Aug. 23
‘25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; performance by Philadelphia’s award winning 11th Hour Theatre Company; Tony Award winning musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $34. 215-518-0043 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
Nature
Sunday, Aug. 19
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Monday, Aug. 20
‘HOW TO CREATE A POLLINATOR GARDEN’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation by Pat Sutton, a working naturalist and wildlife habitat/conservation gardening educator; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or PatSuttonWildlifeGarden.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
‘BEACH PLUMS: RUBIES OF THE DUNES’: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; presentation by Joseph Alvarez; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; presented by the Wetlands Institute; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon for an interpretive walk with a naturalist. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
