Thursday, Feb. 7
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
MAGIC & MIND READING: 7 to 10 p.m.; mind reading, hypnosis, and illusion with award-winning forensic mentalist Scott Xavier; Chart House at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 644 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $75. GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
Friday, Feb. 8
THE ELLISON SCHOOL WINE TASTING: 7 to 10 p.m.; second annual wine tasting; featuring John Mahoney, certified wine educator; learn about wine and sweet and savory food pairings; The Ellison School, 1017 S. Spring Road, Vineland, $30, advance registration required. 856-305-2615 or EllisonSchool.org.
Saturday, Feb. 9
FISHING FLEA MARKET: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; sponsored by the Southern Ocean County Chapter of the Sunshine Foundation; features more than 40 vendors with fishing equipment, fishing-themed apparel, nautical decorations and more; food and beverages available for purchase; Little Egg Harbor Community Center, 319 W. CalaBreeze Way, Little Egg Harbor Township, $3. 908-625-4498.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON DANCE SOCIAL: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; ballroom, Latin and rhythm dancing; refreshments served; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road, Suite 15b, Northfield, $15/person, $25/couple. AcademyOf BallroomDancing.net.
VALENTINE’S DAY POP UP SHOP: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 15 local vendors will offer Valentine gifts for sale, including food, artwork, crafts and jewelry; Ventnor Coffee, 108 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-992-3046.
VALENTINE’S DINNER AND SHOW: 4 to 9 p.m.; surf and turf dinner and show featuring “The Sounds of Sinatra” performed by Ralph Michaels; Galloway Elks #2845, 120 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $30, reservations required. GallowayElks.com.
Sunday, Feb. 10
PRE-PROM FASHION SHOW: 5 to 8 p.m.; 2019 Pre Prom Fashion Show, “Love is in the Air” presented by the Holy Spirit Mothers’ Guild; students will model prom fashions from David’s Bridal, Tesi Bridal and Mens Warehouse; includes musical dance numbers, runway, raffle baskets and refreshments; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon, $8 advance, $10 at the door. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.
Monday, Feb. 11
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will entertaining patrons at Chick-Fil-A’s Family night; 6801 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday nights; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. RainbowSquares.Club.
Thursday, Feb. 14
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. CMCLibrary.org.
FAMILY VALENTINE’S DAY CRAFTS: 5 to 6 p.m.; make your own Valentine’s Day craft; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. EventBrite.com.
GROUP VOW RENEWAL CEREMONY: 6 to 7 p.m.; “Evening of Romance & Renewal” for Valentine’s Day; couples can take place in a vow renewal ceremony by a non-denominational minister; champagne toast, dancing, live music from Lisa Camp; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, $40, reservations requested. AbseconLighthouse.org.
‘HEARTS AND KISSES’: 2 to 4 p.m.; create a Valentine craft; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
LUNCH AROUND TOWN: noon to 1:30 p.m.; enjoy lunch, support a local restaurant; order off the menu and pay your own check; Village members receive a 15% discount; Gilchrist, 9400 Atlantic Ave., Margate. JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: CHOCOLATE TREATS: 5 to 6 p.m.; make no-bake chocolate treats for Valentine’s Day; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. NewDayFSC.org.
THURSDAY EVENING DANCE SOCIAL: 8 to 10 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; ballroom, Latin, and rhythm dancing; refreshments; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road Suite 15b, Northfield; $15 per person, $25 per couple. 609-645-2010 or AcademyofBallroomDancing.net.
VALENTINE’S DAY COUPLES COOKING CLASS: 6 to 9 p.m.; spend a romantic evening learning how to prepare a Jersey Shore favorite, Lobster Bisque; curated by Executive Chef, Dominic Stigliano; The Claridge, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $59. EventBrite.com.
VALENTINE’S DAY TREAT MAKING: 10 to 11 a.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Saturday, Feb. 23
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Kids Stuff
Saturday, Feb. 9
SUPER SMASH BROS U TOURNAMENT: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 23; tournament featuring Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Friday, Feb. 8
BLACK DANDELION: 7 to 9:45 p.m., Villain & Saint, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: 9 to 10:30 p.m.; series features tribute bands from your favorite eras; Feb. 8: Mullet — A Tribute to Hair Bands; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, free. 609-441-2000 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
JJ RUPP BAND: 10:45 p.m., Villain & Saint, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
THE BILLY WALTON BAND: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $20 advance, $25 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Saturday, Feb. 9
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONCERT: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; part of the Multicultural Music Series; performance by Angela Burton & Passion; tribute to Atlantic City’s former Club Harlem, where Burton regularly sang; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
INDELIBLE GROOVE: 7 to 9:45 p.m., Villain & Saint, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
STEALING SAVANAH: 10:45 p.m., Villain & Saint, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
THE JOHN FOGERTY TRIBUTE PROJECT: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $30 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Theater
Thursday, Feb. 7
HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 28; explore your untapped interests while learning about the history of performance; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Nature
Thursday, Feb. 7
‘THE STORY OF SALAMANDERS’: 6 to 8 p.m.; CWF biologist Larissa Smith will discuss the salamander life cycle and the work being done to protect this rare and elusive species; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Feb. 9
SCIENCE SATURDAY: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; “Commercial Fishing & Cooking Fresh Seafood” presented by Karter Larsen and Ian Smith; learn how to prepare the fresh seafood you buy or catch with hands-on cooking demonstrations and samples to enjoy; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $5. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
Thursday, Feb. 14
‘BIRDS AND BEAUTY OF COLORADO’: 6 to 8 p.m.; lecture by Brett Ewald about the birds and beauty of Colorado; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
