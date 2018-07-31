Thursday, Aug. 2
ACCC FARMERS MARKET: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College; live music, vendors; Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Atlantic.edu/CapeMay.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
GHOST WALK: 8 to 8:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; 45-minute walking tour; bring bug spray; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $15, $12 ages 3-12. HCSV.org.
GOOWINS BALLOOWINS: 10 a.m. and noon.; performance by madcap balloon artist Allyn Gooen; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, free. GruninCenter.org.
HAMILTON MALL’S ‘GOT TALENT’: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23; grand finale Aug. 30; dancers, comedians, magicians, singers, contortionists; 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. ShopHamilton.com.
‘SHIPWRECK! WRECKS OF THE NORTH ATLANTIC’: through Sept. 1; exhibition tells the tales of ships and lives lost in the waters of the Atlantic through the use of artifacts taken from the ocean’s floor; Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. CMCMuseum.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through August; Aug. 2: showing of “Black Panther” (PG-13); movie and an activity; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, free. MargateHasMore.com.
Friday, Aug. 3
BOARDWALK ART SHOW: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 3, 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5; features more than 75 fine artists, photographers and jewelers from around the country; Ocean City Arts Center, 6th Street to 13th Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Saturday, Aug. 4
BRIGANTINE TRIATHLON: 8 to 11:30 a.m.; Brigantine Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon and Aquabike; dock at 26th Street and Bayshore Avenue, Brigantine, $95. 609-792-9540 or PRRacing.org.
DOWN ON THE FARM: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; experience life on an early American farm through hands-on activities and exhibits; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 South, Cape May, $14. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMER’S MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, and more; live music, entertainment, live radio broadcast; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
GO GREEN BOAT PARADE: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; rain date Aug. 5; crafts powered by non-fossil fuel, or Green powered are welcome; Ski Beach (Dorset Ave Boat ramp) to Viking Rowing Club Boat House on Surray Ave., Inland waterway of Ventnor, Ventnr, $20, NightsInVentnor.info.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; more than 45 minute walking tour that highlights the paranormal “visitors” and activities that have been experienced by the Village staff over the years; begins at Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $15, $12 members, registration suggested. HCSV.org.
STONE HARBOR ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5; showcases more than 200 artisans from more than 12 states; Stone Harbor Arts & Crafts Festival, 8200 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. SHACFest.com.
ST. PETER’S 99TH ANNUAL BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; shop for arts and crafts, books, plants, hand-blown Jersey glass and more; baked goods and hot dogs for purchase; rain location is Cape May Point Fire Hall; St Peter’s by the Sea, 102 Lake Drive, Cape May Point. SPSCMP.org.
Sunday, Aug. 5
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
ATLANTICARE SUMMER SUNSET CRUISE: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; cash bar; Historic Gardner’s Basin, 800 N. New Hampshire Ave., Atlantic City, $25. AtlantiCare.org/SunsetCruise.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; fresh produce, meats, desserts and other items grown in and indigenous to southern New Jersey; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. SHNJ.org.
VIKING VILLAGE ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; more than 65 quality dealers from Maine to West Virginia; seafood lunch, gourmet coffee bar, produce stand, fish market; Viking Village Antique Show, 19th Street and Bayview Avenue, Barnegat Light. VikingVillageShows.com.
Monday, Aug. 6
MAGICAL MONDAY: noon to 4 p.m.; unlimited ride wristbands; benefits Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties; Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, 6th Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, $25. AtlanticCapeCASA.org or Gillians.com.
MICRO BREW MONDAYS: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; take a sneak peek into the process of developing 9 special small batch brews; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-898-2300.
STONE HARBOR FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; magic shows, story-telling, animal adventures and more; Stone Harbor Firehouse, 175 96th St., Stone Harbor. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
STONE HARBOR GO GREEN FAIR: 5 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Borough of Stone Harbor Go Green Committee; support all of the initiatives presented by the participating businesses and organizations; Stone Harbor Water Tower Plaza (Parking Lot), 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
CAPE MAY ZOO ON WHEELS AT THE JCC: 5 to 7 p.m.; dinner, dessert and a show for the whole family; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25 per family (up to five people), $8 individuals, free ages 2 and younger. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; magic shows for the entire family with Rich Lessig; July 31: show will take place at Rotary Park; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 6 to 8 p.m.; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be providing face painting and balloon twisting for Northfield’s National Night Out; Birch Grove Park, Burton Avenue, Northfield. 609-748-2237.
NATIONAL LIGHTHOUSE DAY: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; patriotic ceremony, guest speakers, authors, artists; Hereford Inlet Lighthouse Courtyard, First and Central avenues, North Wildwood, free admission. WildwoodsNJ.com.
NATIONAL LIGHTHOUSE DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free climbs for kids; 4 to 7 p.m., live music by the Eddie Morgan Band, wine, $20; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6 to 9 p.m.; police K-9 demos, face painting, food trucks, live music, giveaways and more; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6 to 9 p.m.; beach games, bounce house, dunk tank, fire truck, hot dogs, candy, refreshments, prizes, giveaways, magic show and more; along the beach and promenade, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; more than 30 vendors; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
WEST CAPE MAY FARMERS MARKET: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; rain or shine; live music; West Cape May Farmers Market, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005 or WestCapeMay.us.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
BACHARACH COMMUNITY FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; Happy Valley Berry Farm out of Bridgeton will have local organic pesticide free fruits and veggies; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250.
CARNEY’S RESTAURANT FAMILY NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; face painting by Jazzy Jen and balloon twisting and tableside magic by Ken the Magician; Carney’s, 401 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-748-2237 or CarneysNJ.com.
INDUSTRY WEDNESDAYS: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5; free VIP access for locals working in hospitality, food and beverage, and nightlife to the new rooftop pool; live entertainment, food and drink specials; Cabana Five Bar & Pool Deck, the Chelsea Tower, 111 S. Chelsea Ave., Atlantic City; $25 non-industry personnel. Tropicana.net.
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM SUMMER PROGRAMS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15; guest speakers provide their own interesting story about an aspect of the history of the area; Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, free admission. 609-368-7500 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.
Thursday, Aug. 9
ATLANTIC COUNTY 4-H FAIR: Aug. 9, 10, 11; 56th Atlantic County 4-H Fair; demonstrations, animals, shows, musical acts, amusement rides, pet parade, baby parade and more; 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9, 4-H Fair Car Show; David C Wood 4-H Center & Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing, free admission, $4 parking. 609-625-0056 or 609-965-1677.
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES IN MARGATE: 8 to 10 p.m.; showing of “La La Land” (PG-13); Public Library, beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, free. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
NORTHRIDGE MAGIC SHOW: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; Magician Ken Northridge will be presenting his Family Magic Show; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-748-2237.
Saturday, Aug. 11
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11, Sept. 1; third Annual Brigantine Art Walk; fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works; Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; 3 to 8 p.m. July 7, Pirates Art Festival, live music, artwork, Brigantine sea wall; free admission. 610-304-6482 or BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
Sunday, Aug. 19
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, Sept. 16; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Monday, Aug. 20
BEACH BARDS POETRY & PROSE SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays through Sept. 17; Beach Bards Poetry and Prose Reading Series; presents both emerging and established poets and writers from June through September; poets will perform readings from their original works; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Saturday, Sept. 22
FRESH FEST & FARM MARKET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays in June, July and September; local produce, plants and more; live music, rock painting for all ages, and a healthy food demo; Village On High, 501 N. High St., Millville. 856-293-0556.
Kids Stuff
Thursday, Aug. 2
CHILDREN’S BINGO: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for kids ages 6 to 12 from Brigantine; also open to visitors and neighboring communities; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.
KIDS CLUB: ARTS & CRAFTS: 4 to 5 p.m., Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, free. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Saturday, Aug. 4
KID’S CARNIVAL: 1 to 5 p.m.; food, fun, games, water slides, music, pony rides, arts and crafts, and more; Woodbine Lincoln Park, County Route 550, Woodbine, free. 609-778-8172.
Sunday, Aug. 5
KIDS’ SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon, Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
Monday, Aug. 6
AMAZINATOR’S SUMMER STEAM CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon 3rd through 8th grade, 1 to 3 p.m. kindergarten through 2nd grade, Aug. 6 through 10; Eugene A. Tighe Middle School, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate, $150, $195. 609-807-8326 or Amazinators.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
WACKY WEDNESDAYS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through August; for ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult; crafts, activities, movies, coloring pages; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
Thursday, Aug. 9
END OF SUMMER READING PROGRAM PARTY: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; live turtle show, songs, dancing; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will be doing tableside magic and balloon twisting; Jazzy Jen will be fainting faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Music
Thursday, Aug. 2
JUNIOR WATSON: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $30 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
MELISSA MANCHESTER: 7 to 9 p.m.; Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $65. 609-822-1167, ext. 0 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Friday, Aug. 3
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
TONY SANDS SINATRA TRIBUTE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; multimedia tribute concert to Frank Sinatra starring Tony Sands; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, $40. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
Saturday, Aug. 4
FABULOUS SILVER WINGS: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
KARA GRAINGER: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Australian singer, songwriter and guitarist; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
‘SINATRA’ STARRING PETER OPRISKO: 7 to 9 p.m.; tribute to Sinatra by Linda Gentille and the Jersey Shore Pops; Middle Township Performing Arts Center, 212 Bayberry Drive, Cape May Court House, $25-$40. 856-816-5807 or JerseyShorePops.org.
TODD RUNDGREN: 9 to 11 p.m., Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, $29. 800-745-3000 or TicketMaster.com.
Sunday, Aug. 5
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5, 12; presented by the City of Absecon; food available at concession stand; bring blank or chair; Heritage Park, Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.Gov.
GINA ROCHE: 8 to 9:15 p.m.; hosted by Cape May Jazz Vespers; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $10 min donation requested. 609-846-3979 or CapeMayJazzVespers.com.
MAURA McKINNEY MASTRO: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
ROBERT KIMBROUGH SR. BLUES CONNECTION: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $20 advance, $25 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
Monday, Aug. 6
GINA ROCHE JAZZ QUINTET: 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUITE INSPIRATION: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
ELAINE AND THE CIMARRON SKY BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; performing your favorite classic country and bluegrass with a touch of old rock and roll; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring your beach chairs and be entertained; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; activities, music, and fun catered to ages 14 to 20; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
THE BOX TOPS: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; part of Cape May Summer Concert Series; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TONY MART SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5, Kennedy Plaza, 2300-2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. 609-653-6069 or TonyMart.com.
Thursday, Aug. 9
EVENING OF MUSIC: 7 to 9 p.m.; award winning violinist Rob Landes; First United Methodist, 101 E. New Jersey Ave., Beach Haven Terrace, $20 advance, $25 at the door. 609-492-9843 or MethodistChurchesLBI.org.
THE ZAC HARMON BAND: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; award-winning guitarist, organist, singer, and songwriter; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $20 advance, $25 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
Thursday, Aug. 16
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP FREE SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 p.m., Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, 7 Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande. MiddleTownship.com.
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Aug. 16: Phyllis Chapell & Skipper Kripitz; Sept. 20: Jazz artist Tony Day; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Aug. 19
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
Theater
Thursday, Aug. 2
COMIC/HYPNOTIST FLIP ORLEY: 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 1, Screening Room, Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $25. 866-962-3595 or FlipOrley.com.
‘CHAPTER TWO’: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 3; written by Neil Simon; directed by Roy Steinberg; semi-autobiographical story of a recently widowed writer, his press agent brother, soap star love interest, and her neurotic best friend; Cape May Stage, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May, $25-$40. 609-770-8311 or CapeMayStage.org.
SHERLOCK & SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL: 8 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Sept. 28; Actors Off Stage presents “I Hate Monologues” and the Clio Project presents “Sherlock Holmes and the Avenging Angels”; Cape May City Elementary School, 921 Lafayette St., Cape May, single show: $25 adults, $15 students; combined show: $40 adults, $30 students. 609-459-3689 or ActorsOffStage.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
‘ANNIE’: 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8, 9; musical presented by Shore Productions Theatre Camp; Middle Township Performing Arts Center, 212 Bayberry Drive, Cape May Court House, $14 adults, $12 seniors, $10 kids. 609-463-1924 or MiddlePAC.net.
‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 7, 8, 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 9; Hughes Performing Arts Center, 6th Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, $25-$30. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com.
Nature
Thursday, Aug. 2
GRASSLANDS: 6 to 7 p.m.; Wildlife Biologist, Meghan Kolk will discuss the drastic decline of grassland habitat in New Jersey; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
Sunday, Aug. 5
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; presented by the Wetlands Institute; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon for an interpretive walk with a naturalist. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 9
‘THE BIRDS OF ECUADOR & THE GALAPAGOS’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; join CMBO Naturalists Kathy and Roger Horn as they share their recent experiences sailing, snorkeling, hiking and birdwatching in the Galapagos Islands; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
