Thursday, Aug. 23
ACCC FARMERS MARKET: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College; live music, vendors; Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Atlantic.edu/.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
GALA HONORING SENATOR FRANK LOBIONDO: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; gala will celebrate and honor the life and work of Congressman Frank LoBiando; 12th Annual Gala will feature an hour long cocktail reception with passed hors d’oeuvres followed by a sit down dinner and awards ceremony; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $125. BethElSynagogue.com.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 13; local produce, seafood, baked goods, fresh food, flowers, honey, kids crafts and more; Galloway Municipal Complex, 300 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 6GoGreenGalloway.org.
GHOST WALK: 8 to 8:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; 45-minute walking tour; bring bug spray; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $15, $12, 3 to 12. HCSV.org.
HAMILTON MALL’S ‘GOT TALENT’: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; dancers, comedians, magicians, singers, contortionists; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. ShopHamilton.com.
‘SHIPWRECK! WRECKS OF THE NORTH ATLANTIC’: exhibited through Sept. 1; exhibition tells the tales of ships and lives lost in the waters of the Atlantic through the use of artifacts taken from the ocean’s floor; Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. CMCMuseum.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; showing of “Justice League” (PG-13); rain date Aug. 24; Huntington Avenue beach, Margate. MargateHasMore.com.
Friday, Aug. 24
BOARDWALK BEATDOWN WRESTLING EXPERIENCE: Aug. 24, 25; first-ever Boardwalk Beatdown Pro Wrestling Experience presented by Stand Alone Wrestling; 7 p.m. Aug. 24, dinner, Steel Pier; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Boardwalk Beatdown Convention, former wrestling stars will be in attendance, vendors; 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Belltime Stand Alone Wrestling Boardwalk Beatdown LIVE; 11 p.m. Aug. 25, after party, Biergarten AC; Claridge Hotel, 123 South Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $20 to $325. EventBrite.com.
MAGIC SHOW: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SPORTS CARD, TOYS, COMICS & COLLECTIBLES SHOW: 3 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26; features more than 125 tables of the hottest collectibles on the planet; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free admission. WildwoodsNJ.com.
Saturday, Aug. 25
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMER’S MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, and more; live music, entertainment, live radio broadcast; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. DOOWW.com.
MEET THE AUTHOR PROGRAM: 2 to 3 p.m.; presentation by author Dawn Raffel, who wrote “The Strange Case of Dr. Couney”; Public Library, 1 N.Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. ACFPL.org.
RED BULL GLOBAL RALLYCROSS ATLANTIC CITY: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25, 26; international racing superstars battle for the championship; Bader Field, Atlantic City; $35. RedBullGlobalRallyCross.com.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; 45 minute walking tour that highlights the paranormal “visitors” and activities that have been experienced by the Village staff over the years; begins at Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $15, $12 members, advance registration suggested. HCSV.org.
SEAFARERS’ WEEKEND: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 26; pirates, live music and family fun; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 South, Cape May, $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. HCSV.org.
SUMMER YARD PARTY: 2 to 6 p.m.; summer BBQ; good, live music, yard games; American Legion Post 352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point, $15 adults, $5 kids. 609-412-6382.
‘TRI THE WILDWOODS’ TRIATHLON, 5K & KIDS TRIATHLON: 9 a.m.; features a Triathlon, 5K and Wild Child Triathlon; 15th Street and beach, North Wildwood. WildwoodsNJ.com.
Sunday, Aug. 26
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
DUKE O’ FLUKE BOAT TRIP: 5:30 to 9 p.m.; cruise the Duke O’ Fluke on the back bays of Great Egg Harbor Bay and Ocean City lagoons; Duke O’ Fluke, 198 Higbee Ave., Somers Point, $25. SomersPointHistory.org.
FULL MOONRISE CLIMB: 5 to 9 p.m., Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, $10. AbseconLighthouse.org.
IMPROV & STAND-UP COMEDY WORKSHOP: noon to 1:30 p.m.; unique comprehensive comedy class; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
RECLAM THE BAY CLAMS, OYSTERS AND BEER FUNDRAISER: 1 to 5 p.m.; Manafirkin Brewery presents A Day With ReClam the Bay; educational station, fresh clams; Manafirkin Brewery, 450 E. Bay Ave., Suite #2, Manahawkin, $20. 609-848-4254 or ReClamTheBay.org.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; fresh produce, meats, desserts and other items grown in and indigenous to southern New Jersey; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
Monday, Aug. 27
CRAFTER DARK: 6 to 8 p.m.; evening of adult crafting fun; this month we will be making bird houses; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MICRO BREW MONDAYS: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; take a sneak peek into the process of developing 9 special small batch brews; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-898-2300.
STONE HARBOR FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; magic shows, story-telling, animal adventures and more; Stone Harbor Firehouse, 175 96th St., Stone Harbor. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; magic shows for the entire family with Rich Lessig; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; more than 30 vendors; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
WEST CAPE MAY FARMERS MARKET: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; rain or shine; live music; West Cape May Farmers Market, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005 or WestCapeMay.us.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
BACHARACH COMMUNITY FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; Happy Valley Berry Farm out of Bridgeton will have local organic pesticide free fruits and veggies; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250.
INDUSTRY WEDNESDAYS: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5; free VIP access for locals working in hospitality, food and beverage, and nightlife to the new rooftop pool; live entertainment, food and drink specials; Cabana Five Bar & Pool Deck, the Chelsea Tower, 111 S. Chelsea Ave., Atlantic City; $25 non-industry personnel. Tropicana.net.
WINE & CHEESE FLIGHT WEDNESDAY: noon to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; special wine and cheese flight; comes with four carefully selected wines and cheese from all over the world; Wine Bar at The Marketplace Eatery, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 609-437-4111 or TheMarketPlaceEatery.com.
Thursday, Aug. 30
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; showing of “Beauty and the Beast,” PG; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, free. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Saturday, Sept. 1
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; third Annual Brigantine Art Walk; fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works; Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; free admission. 610-304-6482 or BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
Thursday, Sept. 13
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, Sept. 16
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m.; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Monday, Sept. 17
BEACH BARDS POETRY & PROSE SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays through Sept. 17; Beach Bards Poetry and Prose Reading Series; August program will feature Eva Mari DiGriorgio and Peter Murphy; presents both emerging and established poets and writers from June through September; poets will perform readings from their original works; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Sept. 22
FRESH FEST & FARM MARKET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays in June, July and September; local produce, plants and more; live music, rock painting for all ages, and a healthy food demo; Village On High, 501 N. High St., Millville. 856-293-0556.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Kids Stuff
Saturday, Aug. 25
KIDS’ SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 25, 26, 29; story reading, then help set the sails and learn boating terminology; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
WACKY WEDNESDAYS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through August; for ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult; crafts, activities, movies, coloring pages; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will be doing tableside magic and balloon twisting; Jazzy Jen will be fainting faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Music
Thursday, Aug. 23
CARIBBEAN CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; Central Bank of Barbados Chorale and the Wesley Singers in concert; Dante Hall Theater of the Arts, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, $25. 609-345-0718 or StAugustinesAC.org.
Friday, Aug. 24
DUFFY STRING BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
ROCKIN JOHNNY BURGIN: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Saturday, Aug. 25
COUNTY BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TOM BRETT: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25, 31; Tom Brett, Irish Folk Musician, will be returning to Cold Spring Brewery; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May. 609-898-2300.
Sunday, Aug. 26
HIGH SOUTH: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
UNCLE SAMMY’S BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Monday, Aug. 27
WESTMONT PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring your beach chairs and be entertained; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
ANGELES CHORUS CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; program of contemporary, sacred and classical music; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TONY MART SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5, Kennedy Plaza, 2300-2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. 609-653-6069 or TonyMart.com.
Thursday, Aug. 30
HIGH FIDELITY & THE HI FI HORNS: 7 to 9 p.m.; part of the Music in the Plaza series; versatile and dynamic dance band; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Sunday, Sept. 16
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
Thursday, Sept. 20
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Jazz artist Tony Day; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ACFPL.org.
Theater
Thursday, Aug. 23
‘25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 25, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 26; performance by Philadelphia’s award winning 11th Hour Theatre Company; Tony Award winning musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $34. 215-518-0043 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
COMIC/HYPNOTIST FLIP ORLEY: 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 1, Screening Room, Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $25. 866-962-3595 or FlipOrley.com.
SHERLOCK & SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL: 8 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Sept. 28; Actors Off Stage presents “I Hate Monologues” and the Clio Project presents “Sherlock Holmes and the Avenging Angels”; Cape May City Elementary School, 921 Lafayette St., Cape May, single show: $25 adults, $15 students; combined show: $40 adults, $30 students. 609-459-3689 or ActorsOffStage.org.
Saturday, Aug. 25
‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN JR’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; features students in 5th through 8th grade; Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, $12-$15. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com.
‘THE WHITE BIRD OF POSTON’: 2 and 6 p.m.; under direction of the Los Angeles Opera’s Eli Villanueva and musical director Jason Tramm; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $25 adults, $20 seniors. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
‘ARSENIC AND OLD LACE’: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 1; 1941 Broadway comedy hit; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May; $35, $30 seniors, $20 student/military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Nature
Sunday, Aug. 26
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; presented by the Wetlands Institute; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon for an interpretive walk with a naturalist. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.