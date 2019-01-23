BY RYAN LOUGHLIN
Possessing bits of obscure random knowledge has been celebrated in this country for centuries. As long as there have been pubs open, there have been folks willing to belly up to the bar and — after loosening up from a few shots of whiskey — begin impressing their fellow patrons with their in-depth knowledge of every subject from world history to the origins of jelly beans. The lovable-yet-foolish character of Cliff Clavin in the long-running NBC sitcom “Cheers” served as perhaps the mascot to this form of bravado, though he often ended up the butt of many a joke in the process. Over the years, fellow know-it-alls managed to twist their talents into a more sophisticated form, one in which direct competition over one’s knowledge of the minutiae of the world could be judged and an overall winner decided. Welcome to the world of competitive trivia.
While it certainly has its roots firmly planted in small bars and restaurants across the country (where it’s often known as “Quizzo”), this weekend, the second annual Aerodrome Trivia Tournament will take competitive trivia to a whole new level when it arrives Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 26 and 27, at the Marquis de Lafayette Hotel in Cape May. The stakes are high, the questions are tricky and the man behind it all, Bill Sterritt, was nice enough to give us a few minutes of his time to chat about how it all came to be.
At The Shore: Tell us how did this trivia tournament come about?
Bill Sterritt: When I moved here from L.A., I met a couple of guys, Joe McLoughlin and Ed McDonough, who were doing trivia tournaments in bars around the area. So we started to talk and I said we should do a larger annual tournament and they were really excited to do it. So we did one last year at the (Cape May) airport and now we are doing this one. It’s a two-day tournament, first prize is $250, second prize is $150 and third prize is $100. The questions cross the spectrum from current events to music and beyond.
ATS: What demographic does trivia appeals to most?
BS: Gosh, that’s a hard question. I would say probably an older demographic, but you never know. Last year most of the people who came were probably between the ages of 40 and 60, but we also had some younger guys show up and they came in third. So it’s really hard to say.
ATS: Are most of the competitors (to this tournament) locals, or do you get folks who travel from far and wide to enter the competition?
BS: Last year it was primarily local, but that’s because it was our first year doing it. This year we are trying to expand the base so we’ve been contacting places that are outside of Cape May county in hopes that people will come down. I know we have a team coming down from New York City as well as one from Boston, so it would be great to get to the point where we are pulling lots of people from outside the area.
ATS: How do the judges and competitors handle the threat of people cheating by looking up info on their smartphones?
BS: In some ways it’s like going to the theater, because they make a general announcement at the beginning of the night, telling everyone to shut off their cell phones. And for the most part everyone is pretty good about it. Honestly, I think you’d lose sleep at night if you had won by looking up all the answers on a cell phone. It’s a special breed that has to cheat at a trivia tournament I suppose. (Laughs.)
ATS: Is there one category that is more difficult than the others or is the goal to keep them all even?
BS: I think last year it seemed like the movie categories were a little more difficult than the others. Especially when they are asking questions about old movies from the ‘30s and ‘40s.
ATS: A lot of the advantage must be based on age in that sense, because as long as you can keep your memory sharp, the longer you have been alive, the more knowledge you acquire.
BS: Yes, that’s absolutely true!
The Bar Scene (SIDEBAR)
“I know it … it’s by Duran Duran … oh, what’s the name of it … ‘Hungry Like The Wolf!’” Maria Piccini, 23, of Absecon eagerly informs her teammates in a strained, breathy tone that hovers somewhere between a whisper and a shout — she can’t speak too loud after all, or else the other teams within earshot may hear her and that would mean handing them free points. That’s not what she came here to do. She came here to win.
It’s around 8:45 p.m. on a Wednesday evening at JD’s Pub in Galloway and Piccini and the rest of her team are three rounds deep into their night of Quizzo playing. And since, admittedly, the music round is her specialty, things are starting to look up for her crew.
“My friends and I hit up a lot of these trivia nights. And we all have different subjects that we specialize in. I guess you could say I’m kind of the music geek,” she says with a laugh that smacks more of pride than embarrassment. “I get lost when they start with the history or sports questions, but there’s not many songs he (the DJ) can play that I won’t recognize.”
Jimmie Yamaguchi — the man behind the microphone this week, and every Wednesday night at JD’s — seems to agree with Piccini about what the hardest category is.
“History is usually the toughest, or sports — depending upon the (Quizzo) team,” he says.
Yamaguchi who lives in Mays Landing has been working the trivia scene for more than a decade, but for him it came about by chance.
“I was originally looking to get into voice-over work,” he says. “But then a friend was doing trivia and he brought me in. It ended up being a really natural transition actually.”
One could easily imagine Yamaguchi’s booming voice being effective in voice-over work or radio, but for tonight he commands the room at JD’s effortlessly. A hush falls over the packed bar as each question is pitched to the crowd. Teams huddle around each other, brainstorm for the right answers and frantically scribble them onto answer sheets, while even those patrons who have chosen not to partake secretly play along amongst themselves, guessing aloud and beaming with pride as each round ends and correct answers are confirmed. It seems trivia appeals to just about everyone, whether they realize it or not.
“I’ve even had little kids as young as 5 that are able to answer questions that their parents couldn’t. It really is for everyone. And it’s gaining popularity,” Yamaguchi says.
“People watch game shows and trivia shows (on TV) all the time, this just gives them a chance to be an active participant.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.