Super Bowl Sunday is easily one of the most exciting days of the year. And this year the game is extra exciting because for once it does not feature the New England Patriots. Instead it features the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that played in the very first Super Bowl back in 1966 but has not won a championship in the last 50 years. They will take on the San Francisco 49ers, a team that was a dynasty in the ’80s and early ’90s, but has not won a Super Bowl since those days.
But the appeal of Super Bowl Sunday goes way beyond the fun of simply watching a professional football game. It’s a day to gather with friends, to pick apart what commercials were the best and to take in the sights and sounds of whatever over-the-top antics the halftime show has in store for us. But perhaps the greatest gift this American pseudo-holiday has given us is an unofficial permission slip to party our brains out on a freakin’ Sunday afternoon, despite all the usual social rules that would frown upon that sort of thing. Here are five of the coolest spots to enjoy the Super Bowl.
1. Dogtooth Bar & Grill
While many people think that Cape May County goes into full on hibernation in the winter, the fact is that some spots stay open and cater to the locals, particularly on a day as important as Super Bowl Sunday. Dogtooth Bar & Grill is one of these spots, and on the day of the big game they will offer a variety of specials, including $2 Miller Lite, Yuengling and Coors Light drafts, $2.50 Coors Light and Miller Lite bottles as well as $3 bottles of Corona, Corona Light, Modelo, Heineken and Heineken Light bottles alongside $3.50 Founders Day All Day IPAs. There will also be giveaways and contests as well as two separate menus of appetizers priced at $5.95 and $8.95 each. But perhaps the biggest and most exciting deal at Dogtooth on Sunday is the Touchdown Pack, which can be ordered in the restaurant or as a takeout item and includes an order of 24 wings plus mozzarella sticks and a margherita flatbread for $34.99. Dogtooth Bar & Grill is located at 100 E. Taylor Ave. in Wildwood. DogtoothBar.com
2. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
If you are a beer lover, there is no better spot around to watch the game than Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. This Orange Loop favorite offers 40 taps of beers plus around a hundred more in bottles. The menu — comprised of burgers, hot dogs, wings seafood and other gastropub favorites created by Chef Charles Soreth has wowed critics and patrons alike since they opened in November 2018. Eight large, flat-screen TVs and a variety of specials including $3 Miller Lite pints, $8 Miller Lite pitchers and a free buffet at halftime featuring pastas, wings, Caesar salad and chips and dip (along with giveaways that include T-shirts) make this a most enticing option. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 131 S. Tennessee Ave in Atlantic City. TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
3. Moneyline Bar & Book at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
If you are looking to place a few wagers while you watch the game, Moneyline Bar & Book is the perfect spot. An 8,000 square-foot monster of a bar, one can casually cheer, scream, rant and rave while watching their 40-foot-wide LED video wall. Fun Fact: Borgata was actually the first Atlantic City casino to allow legalized sports betting back in June 2018. On Super Bowl Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Borgata will also host a Quarterback Challenge, where guests will have 1 minute to throw 10 mini Wilson NFL footballs at four targets from 10 yards. The grand prize is $5,000. Cost is $20 to enter. The event will take place at the Signature Room, which is adjacent to Moneyline. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City. The Borgata.com
4. Dock’s Oyster House
OK, so this one is really a pre-Super Bowl party, but it’s for a great cause so check it out. The Chief Arthur R. Brown, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Foundation’s Twenty-Eighth Annual Super Bowl Pre-Party, hosted by Sen. Chris Brown, will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. Tickets are $20 and include a buffet, a free mug with $1 non-alcoholic beverage refills and door prizes. Proceeds benefit the Foundation, which to date has awarded over $303,000 in scholarships and financial aid to South Jersey residents. Some of the charities which have been donated to include the SPCA, Boys & Girls Club of AC, Dorrington Ice Hockey Foundation, Vest-A-Cop, Hackney Swim, Atlantic County Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America and the A.C.B.P. Classic boat races. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Dock’s Oyster House is located at 2405 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. DocksOysterHouse.com
5. The Grand Hotel
Super Bowl Sunday seem too short to you? Prefer to make a long weekend out of it? The Grand Hotel in Cape May has you covered. Their Ultimate Tailgate Super Bowl Weekend Package is a gloriously thorough way to enjoy the big game. The deal offers three nights of accomodations (Jan. 31-Feb. 3) and features a breakfast buffet Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings, DJ entertainment and dancing at Hemingway’s on Friday and Saturday evenings and one complimentary beer, cocktail or house wine per person each night. As for the Super Bowl itself, a Traditional Tailgate dinner buffet will be offered. Prices for the package start at $180 per person. The Grand Hotel is located at 1045 Beach Ave. in Cape May. GrandHotelCapeMay.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.