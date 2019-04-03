The annual "Springtime in Tuckahoe Crafts & Home" event will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Upper Township Community Center. Peruse items such as handmade crafts and wreaths, home products and services, jewelry, ceramics, glass art and woodwork and a huge array of other vendors. There will be a lunch menu and yummy baked goods to keep you energized throughout this fun-filled, family-friendly, community event. Kids will have fun searching for hidden painted rocks, while adults enjoy plenty of giveaways and complimentary shopping bags. Parking is also free, as is admission if you bring a can of pet food or donate $1 to Beacon Animal Rescue, which will also be on site with adoptable dogs. The community center is located at 1790 Route 50 in Tuckahoe. Go to SpringtimeInTuckahoe.com.
