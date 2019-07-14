If you thought lifeguards were the only ones battling it out for bragging rights on the beach, think again. This year J & E Barbershop in Wildwood presents the first-ever Barber Battle by the Beach at the Wildwoods Convention Center at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 21. The event will feature barber competitions, vendors, a fashion show, a DJ and door prizes.
Competitions will include Student Battle, Fastest Fade, Freestyle (Funky Photo) Battle, Tag Team Fade/Best Beard Fade, Best Baby Fade, and Best Beard/Taper Battle. Tickets are $25 each and are available through Ticketmaster or the Convention Center Box Office. For more information, call 609-770-3505 or go to Lefpro.wixsite.com/barberbattle.
The Wildwoods Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk in Wildwood.
