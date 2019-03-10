DISNEY JUNIOR DANCE PARTY ON TOUR
BOARDWALK HALL//6 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 15; $29.50, $39.50, $49.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: The magic of Disney will fill the air in Boardwalk Hall on Friday evening when the Disney Junior Dance Party comes to town. Children will get a chance to see all of their favorite Disney Junior characters singing, dancing and interacting live and on stage right before their very eyes. Classic characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy will be joined by Sofia the First, Doc McStuffins, Fancy Nancy, Puppy Dog Pals, Vampirina and Elana of Avalor. This show is a can’t miss for young kids.
