The sky has opened and the stars are shooting even higher this year, so get ready, as Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars is back for Round 2 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars pairs "stars" from the community with local dance pros. While the teams have been busy raising awareness and practicing their dance routine, this campaign culminates with a stylishly produced, live show at Hard Rock.
The live show will feature dance performances by the 12 "star"/pro teams across a variety of dance genres. They will be judged by celebrity judges: 6ABC anchor Rick Williams, Miss’d America 2020 Sapphira Cristal and Fred Kaviani of Arthur Murray Dance Studio.
The evening will be co-hosted by entertainer, television personality, singer and former Miss America Suzette Charles, who will join Scott Cronick, director of entertainment publications at The Press of Atlantic City and radio talk show host at Newstalk 1400-AM WOND. Backstage commentary will be provided by Pamela Dollak, editor of At the Shore, Atlantic City Weekly and Flavor magazines.
Tickets to the event are sold out, but you can still support the Food Bank by voting for your favorite team. Votes start at just $10, which will provide 30 meals.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For more information and to vote for your favorite dancer go to AtlanticCityWeekly.com/DancingUnderTheAtlanticCityStars
