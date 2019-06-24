When NBC-TV ended its nearly five-decade affiliation with South Jersey about five years ago, plenty of quality programming disappeared with the television network besides just the local news, weather and sports.
Among the more popular shows was “Curtain Call,” an Emmy Award-winning series hosted by South Jersey entertainment reporter David Spatz.
“Curtain Call” was on the air for 10 years leading up to the closure of NBC-TV 40 at the end of 2014, including a period when it ran on a satellite channel that reached nearly 90 markets around the nation. Each week the show snagged on-camera interviews of many of the biggest names in show business as previews to the stars' forthcoming appearances in and around Atlantic City.
One facet of “Curtain Call” that never left with the station's closure was public interest in seeing past footage of interviews with the stars. Time constraints stood in the way of assembling any sort of retrospective – until recently.
A live stage show called “Rubbing Elbows with David Spatz” will debut 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Katz Jewish Community Center of Atlantic County in Margate. The show will include a compilation of video excerpts culled from the television interviews Spatz conducted, and after each clip he will share candid moments with the audience about each star that were never caught on camera.
“When NBC-40 went away, people were asking me 'Is there any way we can see some of the shows?'” says Spatz, who was born in Atlantic City and has covered the resort town's entertainment scene since the dawn of the casino era in 1978. “We had actually already thought of putting together a live show, but one of the road blocks was the amount of time it would take. We just didn't have enough time to do all the editing and writing and everything else.
“But as things unfolded and time became available, we sat down, we talked about it, and we came up with about 20 stars that we wanted to feature on it. Then we knocked it down to about 17 or 18 for the final version.”
Among the entertainers show-goers will likely see are Joan Rivers, Tony Bennett, Carol Burnett, Don Rickles, Donny and Marie Osmond, Ann-Margret, Debbie Reynolds, Sylvester Stallone and others.
“After we come out of the different stars that we're talking to, I'll tell a story from backstage that nobody knows about, and that nobody's heard before, but things that would be of interest,” Spatz says. “In some cases, the best stuff happened after the lights were off and the cameras were packed away. Very few people have heard those stories, and some of them were just as fascinating as the conversations we’d just recorded.”
Most show-biz sorts are every bit as outgoing and gregarious as they appear to be in front of an audience, says Spatz, but not all turned out as he expected. His biggest surprise came when he interviewed the late comedy legend George Carlin.
“George Carlin may have been one of the biggest introverts I have ever met in this business, and I mean a complete introvert,” Spatz says. “When he would sit and talk, whether it was on camera or something for print or whatever, he would always sit with his head down, not looking at me, and use his fingers to spin a pack of matches on a table. He'd answer the question but he wouldn't look at me, and even if you were backstage with him and there were several people back there, he would talk but be kind of disengaged, and he would not look at you too much.
“But then you put him on stage, in front of thousands of people, and put those spotlights in his face, and he was a completely different person. He was a complete extrovert then.”
With dozens of interviews to choose from over the years, Spatz hopes to follow Thursday's debut of “Rubbing Elbows” with future installments.
“We want to keep going with this,” he says.
