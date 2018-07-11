For the past few years, Kennedy Plaza (Boardwalk between Mississippi and Georgia avenues) in Atlantic City has been the host of Broadway on the Boardwalk, a series that runs on Mondays during the summer, which brings Broadway performers from some of today’s hottest musicals to perform right on the boards of Atlantic City. Hosted by Dena Blizzard, Broadway on the Boardwalk began on Monday, July 9, and will contune 8 p.m. Mondays July 16 and 23. Go to AtlanticCityNJ.com for more info. Here’s what to expect:
July 9
The series kicked off with an old favorite and two newer hits last Monday, July 9. “Chicago,” a show that’s been running on Broadway for decades, spawned an Oscar-winning film and several hits like “All that Jazz,” is on the docket for the 9th. Also performing is “Waitress,” the show written by Sara Bareilles about a struggling waitress, based on the movie of the same name, and “Spongebob Squarepants The Musical,” which puts everyone’s favorite yellow sponge on the stage for a musical adventure.
July 16
The second series will feature “Anastasia,” “A Bronx Tale,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” and “Gettin’ the Band Back Together.” “Anastasia,” based on the animated film of the same names, tells the story of the lost Russian princess trying to remember who she is. Another musical based on a movie, “A Bronx Tale” is the coming-of-age story of an Italian-American in the Bronx. “Summer” pulls from the life and work of Donna Summer, and “Getting’ the Band Back Together” focuses on a group of old middle-aged friends doing exactly what the title suggests.
July 23
The third date brings four final musicals to Kennedy Plaza. “Wicked” is the fan-favorite musical that shows the story of the Wicked Witch from a new perspective. “School of Rock” is the story of a deadbeat musician who takes on his friend’s teaching job, shaking up the stuffy conventions of the school. “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” tells the story of King’s rise to fame and features her songs. And the Tony-award winning “Kinky Boots” begins when a down-on-his-luck young man takes on his late father’s shoe-making business, only to be introduced to a fierce drag queen named Lola. Expect performances from each on July 23.
—Rebecca King
