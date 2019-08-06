The annual gathering of tribute acts known as Deckstock will return once again to The Deck at Golden Nugget Atlantic City this weekend. While Deckstock has traditionally been a one-day affair, this year, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, this year's event is a full two-day celebration beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11.
Each day will feature sets from American rock legends (think The Mamas and the Papas, Jim Morrison, Stevie Nicks and more); British rock legends (Mick Jagger, Van Morrison, John Lennon, David Bowie and more); Woodstock Festival Experience Legends (Neil Young, The Band, Grace Slick,); and more.
The event is free to attend. Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info go to GoldenNugget.com
