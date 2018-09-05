Miss America 2.0 promises some groundbreaking changes to this year’s event. “We’re no longer a pageant, we are a competition” Gretchen Carlson, Board Chair and former Miss America told Good Morning America on June 5. In keeping with the times, the evolved Miss America 2.0 promises to give more outstanding women the opportunity to earn scholarships and compete for the title, resulting in a greater opportunity for women to create positive changes in their communities and beyond – which is the foundation that Miss America was built on.
“The Miss America Organization moves into executing the Miss America 2.0 mission of preparing great women for the world and preparing the world for great women,” says Regina Hopper, Miss America Organization’s President and CEO. The televised aspect will also reflect these changes, explains Hopper.
“It’s such an honor to be part of the team launching Miss America 2.0 this September,” says Phil Gurin, executive producer of Miss America 2.0. Gurin is an award-winning producer, winning four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Rose d’Or. He’s responsible for crafting thousands of hours of television on every major U.S. network and numerous cable networks, as well as airing in over 150 countries around the world. “As we reimagine this storied franchise, it’s exciting to offer a new and empowering platform for these strong, female leaders to shine,” Gurin says.
2.0 = Big Changes
The most notable change to this year’s Miss America is the removal of the swimsuit competition and a change to the evening gown portion. “We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance,” Carlson said during her GMA appearance. With these changes, the Miss America Organization hopes to attract more women and to celebrate their accomplishments and talents.
Instead, the contestants will participate in an open exchange with judges that allows them the opportunity to highlight their achievements and goals. This change will also allow the contestants to make a case for how they intend to use their talent, passion and ambition in the role of Miss America.
Rather than the evening gown portion, candidates will now be permitted to wear anything that they would like, allowing them to express their individualism. They will also be given the opportunity to discuss how they plan to advance their social-impact initiatives.
The Foundation = History
While big changes are ahead, the foundation will remain. For the past 97 years, Miss America has provided women with the opportunity to affect social change and support community efforts, while providing a platform for empowering women. “There were so many moments both during and after my year,” says Nina Davuluri, co-founder of Aavrani, a luxury skincare company, and Miss America 2014, “but, I'd have to say working with the Obama administration with my platform of Diversity and Cultural Competency is one of the top highlights.”
In the years since her crowning, Davuluri has also hosted and produced a reality series called "Made in America," which focused on empowering young South Asian women to embrace their identity, and she just launched her skincare line, which is inspired by ancient Indian rituals. “This journey has continued to take me down so many different avenues and I couldn't be more excited to see what's ahead,” Davuluri says.
While providing the foundation for powerful women to create strong futures, the Miss America Organization continues their nonprofit work. As one of the most recognizable non-profit organizations in America, Miss America has raised over $16 million in funding for hospitals in the Children’s Miracle Network since 2007. The Miss America contestants contribute over 500,000 hours of community service annually. Miss America 2.0 plans to continue on this foundation.
The talent portion of the competition will remain the same as well. This year’s competition will feature 24 dancers, 13 vocalists, seven pianists, three monologues, two violinists, one ventriloquist and one speed painter.
The preliminary competitions will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 5, 6, and 7. The final night will air live on ABC, from 9 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. All competitions will take place at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Change = Controversy
The Miss America Organization has been fraught with controversy this year. Beginning in December, a series of scandalous emails surfaced, leading to the resignation of former CEO Sam Haskell and other leaders. These emails referenced various former Miss America contestants with vulgar, offensive language. Following their resignation, Carlson took over as chair of the MAO, and Regina Hopper became MAO’s president and CEO.
The changes made to Miss America 2.0 under Carlson and Hopper’s lead have also led to controversy, creating a deep divide within the organization. Following these changes, 22 state representatives and many others have created a petition calling for the resignation of Carlson and Hopper. The petition calls for a vote of no confidence in their leadership and alleges to misleading the board.
Finally, the most recent controversy to strike the Miss America Organization came in the form of a scathing letter, penned by current Miss America, Cara Mund on Aug. 16. In this letter, Mund details what she describes as a very difficult year, during which she was forced to deal with a high level of bullying. Citing, “Our chair and CEO have systematically silenced me, reduced me, marginalized me, and essentially erased me in my role as Miss America,” Mund writes. The five-page letter, addressed to former Miss Americas, went on to describe the various abuses dealt out by Carlson, Hopper and their staff. Carlson has since categorically denied Mund’s accusations on Twitter, stating that, “I also want to be clear that I have never bullied or silenced you (Mund).” Carlson also goes on to claim that Mund’s actions have cost the organization $75,000 in potential scholarships.
(SIDEBAR #1)
Hosts and Judges
“Dancing with the Stars” judge, dancer and choreographer, Carrie Ann Inaba, will host this year’s historical Miss America 2.0. “I am honored to be invited to host ‘The 2019 Miss America Competition,’” Inaba says. “I choreographed the Miss America Competition for years and am thrilled to be this year’s host.” Joining Inaba as co-host is television personality, Ross Mathews. “Since I’ll never get to compete for the Miss America crown, this is the next best thing,” Mathews says, acknowledging that this is a dream come true.
Celebrity judges for the final night of competition include former boxer, author and television personality Laila Ali, nationally syndicated on-air personality and author Bobby Bones, country music singer and songwriter Jessie James Decker, award-winning music producer and television host Randy Jackson, broadcast journalist and news anchor Soledad O’Brien, entrepreneur, author, and founder of Dry Bar Alli Webb and singer, songwriter, author and television host Carnie Wilson.
(SIDEBAR #2)
Show Us Your Shoes Parade
A highlight of Miss America and a favorite boardwalk event, the Show Us Your Shoes Parade is back, from 5 to 8 p.m. (with the step-off at 4:45 p.m.) on Saturday, Sept. 8. The 51 Miss America candidates will cruise down the Atlantic City Boardwalk decked out in elaborate costumes and custom shoes that showcase their home state. Floats, marching bands, dance troupes, baton twirlers and more will delight spectators. The event is free, however there are ticketed VIP viewing areas available. Miss America 2.0 has tickets in front of Boardwalk Hall available for $45. The parade kicks off at New Jersey Avenue and marches to Albany Avenue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.