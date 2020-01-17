Four-legged friends of all shapes and sizes will return to the Wildwoods Convention Center this weekend for the annual All Breed Dog Show. The All Breed Dog Show, hosted by the Boardwalk Kennel Club, will feature over 150 dog breeds and two days of competitions on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19.
Multiple judges will determine the winner of each category and various prizes will be awarded. Categories include Best of Breed, Obedience and Rally Trials, 4-6 Month Puppy Competitions, Canine Good Citizens Clinics and more.
Competitions begin at 8:30 a.m. daily. Ticket prices are $8 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and $2 for children under 12. Tickets will be available at the door.
Additionally, vendors will offer unique merchandise for those looking for something special to pamper their pooch – from collars and leashes to books and training tools, along with everything in between. Guided tours and new exhibitor briefings will be available throughout the event to educate the public about all aspects of dog showing.
For additional information about the Boardwalk Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, visit Boardwalk Kennel Club Inc on Facebook or call 856-952-8042.
The Wildwoods Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk in Wildwood. Go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
