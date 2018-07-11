The annual Dragon Boat Festival returns to Lake Lenape 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 14. Hosted by Gilda’s Club, the festival brings together people of all ages and abilities to work together to paddle a dragon boat along the lake, racing other teams.
It will include a flower ceremony for loved ones who have been affected by cancer. There will also be a beer garden, a Jersey seafood boil and food by Wide Awake BBQ, Jar’d Coffee, Matty G Hot Dogz and more.
No experience is necessary. Teams should have 21 members to participate. Awards will be given to the winner of the race, as well as the teams with the best spirit, costumes, team tent, most money raised by a team and most money raised by an individual. The proceeds will go to support Gilda’s Club.
Go to GildasClubSouthJersey.org for more information.
