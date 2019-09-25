CELEBRITY BOXING: DUSTIN DIAMOND VS. ‘ANGRY BAGEL GUY’ CHRIS MORGAN
SHOWBOAT 7 P.M. // $35, $65, $100
WHAT TO EXPECT: When Dustin Diamond played uber-nerd “Screech” on “Saved By The Bell” he was the short guy out of the bunch. But when he steps into the ring with the 5-foot tall “Angry Bagel Guy” Chris Morgan, he’ll be the one looking down. Morgan’s notoriety stems from a viral video of him having a meltdown at a Staten Island bagel store where he ranted about women belittling him for his height and using him for his money. This pair of short stacks is bound to have the Showboat crowd losing their minds on Saturday night.
