East Coast Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The inaugural East Coast Music Hall of Fame Gala and Concert was held at the Wildwood Convenion Center Wednesday June 5, 2019. A meet and greet with prior to the concert was held in the ballroom of the center with guest meet and getting autographs from music legends Bobby Rydell, Connie Francis and dozens of others.

 Dale Gerhard

The East Coast Music Hall of Fame announced today their official list of inductees and dates for their second annual induction ceremony. The two-day event will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, June 9-10, 2020 at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City. This year's event will honor artists in various categories, with "Lifetime Achievement Award" recipients to include; Tony Orlando, Neil Sedaka, Gloria Gaynor, Dionne Warwick, Cousin Brucie, Jay and The Americans, The Manhattan Transfer and Gary US Bonds. Previous inductees included names such as Connie Francis, Chubby Checker, Bobby Rydell, Frankie Avalon, Lou Christie, Jay Siegel and more.

"We are truly excited about our 2020 ceremony. The oldies never left; they are actually at the core of everything we listen to today," states Tommy Petillo, President and CEO of The East Coast Music Hall of Fame and lead singer of The Duprees. "We have managed to successfully bring some very deserving legendary names to the forefront and shine a light on their outstanding contributions to music."

Harrah's is located at 777 Harrah's Blvd in Altantic City. For more info, go to ECMHOF.org

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments