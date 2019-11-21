The East Coast Music Hall of Fame announced today their official list of inductees and dates for their second annual induction ceremony. The two-day event will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, June 9-10, 2020 at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City. This year's event will honor artists in various categories, with "Lifetime Achievement Award" recipients to include; Tony Orlando, Neil Sedaka, Gloria Gaynor, Dionne Warwick, Cousin Brucie, Jay and The Americans, The Manhattan Transfer and Gary US Bonds. Previous inductees included names such as Connie Francis, Chubby Checker, Bobby Rydell, Frankie Avalon, Lou Christie, Jay Siegel and more.
"We are truly excited about our 2020 ceremony. The oldies never left; they are actually at the core of everything we listen to today," states Tommy Petillo, President and CEO of The East Coast Music Hall of Fame and lead singer of The Duprees. "We have managed to successfully bring some very deserving legendary names to the forefront and shine a light on their outstanding contributions to music."
Harrah's is located at 777 Harrah's Blvd in Altantic City. For more info, go to ECMHOF.org
