On Easter weekend, the Jersey Shore will be hopping with activities for the whole family. Dress in your finest and stroll the promenade in a fashion parade. Or take the kids to the beach to search for hundreds of eggs filled with hidden treasures. You’ll find many opportunities to have fun and enjoy all the shore has to offer at Easter time.
Easter Eggstravaganza. Downtown Hammonton will host an Easter Eggstravanganza from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 19, which will feature the Easter Bunny, activities and crafts for kids and crafts, and the Toy Market's famous Great Egg Drop. All events take place along S. Second Street. Go to DoowntownHammonton.com.
Easter at Storybook Land. From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21, Storybook Land will feature an egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will hop around, too, for photos opps. Go to Storybookland.com; 6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township.
Best Dressed at Steel Pier. Dress in your finest for Steel Pier’s Easter event at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21. The Best Dressed Easter contest will award prizes to boys and girls, ages 0 to 12; as well as best bonnet; and best dressed family. The Easter Bunny will hop in at 12:30 p.m. for pictures and goodie bag giveaways. Go to SteelPier.org; the back of Steel Pier at the Ocean Reef Oasis Stage, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.
Easter Parade. Stroll Historic Smithville in style for the Easter Parade, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Prizes will be awarded to those in the best outfits, and a colonial Easter Bunny will stroll the village from noon to 5 p.m. Go to HistoricSmithville.com; 615 E. Moss Mill Road.
Fashion Stroll. Dress in your finest and take the annual Easter Fashion Stroll 1 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Cape May’s Rotary Park. Age groups are 3 and younger; 4 to 6; 7 to 9; 10 to 12; and 13 and older. Judging categories are best-dressed lady, man, couple, family and best Easter bonnet for youth and adults. Go to DiscoverCapeMaynj.com; 400 Lafayette St.
Kiwanis Egg Hunt. At 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, gather at the Cape May Elementary Fields. An egg hunt is on, where children will search for hidden eggs containing Easter treats. Go to DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com; 921 Lafayette St.
Easter Kegg Hunt. Put your investigative skills to the test as you search for Easter eggs at Historic Cold Spring Village from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Each egg you find will ask a question. Answer it and move to the next clue. Answers will be put inside the Easter Kegg, and a winner will get a free Cold Spring Brewery growler. Go to HCSV.org; 720 Route 9 South, Cape May.
Egg Hunts at Congress Hall. Join the Easter Bunny for some fun on Congress Hall’s grand lawn as he hops along 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Egg hunts also will take place 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for kids ages 2 to 5, followed by all-age egg hunts will take place at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Look for family games on the Grand Lawn from 1 to 2:30 p.m., too. Try your skills in three-legged races, potato sack races and scavenger hunts. Go to CapeResorts.com; 200 Congress Place, Cape May.
Stories and Hay Rides. Beach Plum Farms will host a story time for kids at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21. There will also be hayrides around the farm. Go to VisitBeachPlumFarmCapeMay.com; 140 Stevens St., West Cape May.
Jaycees Beach Egg Hunt. Children — ages 1 through 12 — are invited to find eggs buried in the sand at the Jaycees Beach Egg Hunt at noon Saturday, April 20, in Wildwood. Each egg contains a toy, and golden eggs have even bigger prizes. Rain date is Sunday, April 21. Go to WildwoodsNJ.com; the beach and Lincoln Avenue.
Fun at Morey’s. Join the Easter Bunny for photos from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Morey’s Pier on the Coca-Cola stage in front of the Ferris wheel. An Easter egg contest also will begin at noon under the archway, and strolling entertainers, from 1 to 5 p.m., will make a day of fun for the whole family. Go to MoreysPier.com; 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood.
Elks Annual Egg Hunt. At noon Saturday, April 20, kids 11 and under can hunt for eggs and prizes at the Elks Annual Easter on the beach in North Wildwood. Go to WildwoodsNJ.com; the beach at 19th Avenue.
Funcade Egg Hunt. Ed’s Funcade on the Boardwalk at 23rd Avenue in North Wildwood will feature a mega egg hunt in the hay for kids under 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Go to WildwoodsNJ.com; the Boardwalk at 23rd Avenue.
Fashion Promenade. Dress in your finest for Ocean City’s Fashion Promenade, 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, April, 21 in front of the Ocean City Music Pier. Prizes will be awarded for best-dressed children, teens, adults and family. Go to JerseyCapeVacationguide.com; Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk.
Great Egg Hunt. A massive egg hunt on the beach — with 100,000 eggs stuffed with candy and items from local merchants — awaits kids up to 7 and those with special needs. The hunt begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in Ocean City. Separate areas are set up for kids in different age groups: 3 and under, 11th Street and the beach; 4 to 5, 12th Street and the beach; 6 to 7, 13th Street and the beach; children with special needs, 14th Street and the beach. Go to OCNJ.us.
Jilly’s Egg Hunt. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, Jilly’s Stores in Ocean City will host a hunt with hundreds of eggs stocked with Jilly’s prizes. Go to JillysOCnj.com; 1048 Boardwalk, Ocean City.
Kids and adult egg hunts. Easter egg hunts aren’t just for kids, at least not at Willow Creek Winery. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday, join in Willow Creek's 4th annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt. Purchase a bottle of wine, a filled sangria growler or bring yours for a refill, and have a chance to search for an Easter egg in the vineyard. Each egg is a winner as it contains a special winery prize from a wine tasting for two ($30 value) to a private wine and cheese party for 10 ($300 value). And to accommodate all of the kids that visit the farm, Willow Creek now offers a children’s Easter Egg Hunt that will take place at the Alice in Wonderland Garden with kid-friendly prizes. All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate between noon and 1 p.m. on Easter. Located at 160-168 Stevens St., West Cape May. Go to WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.