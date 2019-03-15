wine whiskers

Head to 'Wine for Whiskers' at Willow Creek Winery on March 23 and support Beacon Animal Rescue.

Join Beacon Animal Rescue for a fabulous fundraiser at the stunning Willow Creek Winery from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Guests can nosh on a light buffet while being entertained with tunes by musician Rose Kelly. Tickets also include a wine-tasting flight of Willow Creek’s award-winning wines and guests may discuss the intricacies of each with one of the winery's knowledgeable wine educators. Additionally, there will be a 50/50 raffle and an awesome silent auction with prizes like wine courtesy of Passion Vines, comedy show tickets at Willow Creek, theater tickets, restaurant gift cards to The Doc's Place and Tuckahoe Inn, pet supplies and accessories, original works of art by Carla Migliaccio and Elise Bond, overnight stays at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and Tropicana Atlantic City and so much more. Morey's Piers will be there, too, with their own raffles, prizes and giveaways, as well as information on their upcoming Doggie Dash & Splash in September, for which Beacon Animal Rescue is their rescue partner. Plus, adorable, up-for-adoption dogs will be on site, ready to find their forever home. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com or by calling Beacon at 609-390-7946. Willow Creek is located at 168 Stevens St. in West Cape May. Go to BeaconAnimalRescue.org or find Beacon on Facebook.com for more info.

