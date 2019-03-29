Recently the franchise formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts has shortened its name to Dunkin’ and modernized its appearance. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, will be the grand opening of the company’s first Next Generation store in Egg Harbor Township. The store is set to feature new technologies and modern atmosphere and design features.
The event will be far more than a simple ribbon cutting though, as customers will have the opportunity to win prizes, including a 50 inch Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One S, and Dunkin’ gift cards. But perhaps the most exciting reason to get there early on Saturday is that the first 50 customers in line will receive free coffee for a year. This honor will be given out immediately following the 11:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Dunkin’ is located at 6059 E. Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. For more info go to DunkinDonuts.com
