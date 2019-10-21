Bubble, bubble witches brew… light your cauldrons and say, “BOO”! Fright night is upon us boys and ghouls, so gather your monsters and mummies too. South Jersey is full of Halloween haunts and trick or treating fun!
HALLOWEEN PARADES
Cape May County:
Ocean City’s Annual Halloween Parade: At 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, this Ocean City nighttime tradition will march along Asbury Avenue from 6th to 11th streets. Enjoy decorated floats, marching bands and the wild costumes. Registration for all marching and float divisions is available online. Late entries may register the night of the parade at 6th Street and Asbury Avenue beginning at 6:30. For more information call 800-813-5580 or go to OCHP.BlogSpot.com.
HOWL-o-ween Pet Costume Parade and Contest: On Sunday, Oct. 27, join Beacon Animal Rescue for a howling good time at LeGates Farm. Register your costumed pooch for $10 per pet from 10 to 11:45 a.m. The parade starts at noon and will be immediately followed by the contest. There will be prizes for the best costumes. The proceeds from this event will benefit Beacon Animal Rescue. In addition to Howl-o-ween, LeGates Farm will have a pumpkin patch, hayrides, kids zone and scarecrow-making crafts. Located at 3400 Bayshore Road in Cape May. For more information go to BeaconAnimalRescue.org or find on Facebook.com.
Atlantic County:
The Downtown Hammonton 41st Annual Kiwanis Club Halloween Parade: From 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, enjoy an evening of floats, costumes, food and fun. The parade begins at Orchard Street and Egg Harbor Road and travels up Bellevue Avenue to Third Street. Cash prizes are offered for floats, groups and individual participants in costumes. Floats and groups must pre-register, but individuals can sign up on the day of the event. Rain date is Thursday, Oct. 24. Located at Orchard Street and Egg Harbor Road. For more information call 609-517-4614.
TRICK OR TREAT/TRUNK OR TREAT
Cape May County:
North Wildwood Trunk-or-Treat Block Party: From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct.26, bring your Halloween-decorated vehicle to Olde New Jersey Avenue between 2nd and Chestnut avenues in North Wildwood. Prizes will be awarded to the best-decorated car, children’s costumes will not be judged. Registration and car check-in begins at 5 p.m. and is free. For additional information call 609-522-2955 or go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
Trick or Treat at Physick Estate: From 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, spooky characters will hand out treats on the grounds of this Victorian mansion. Free. Located at 1048 Washington St. in Cape May. For more information, call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278 or go to CapeMayMac.org
Atlantic County:
Towne Center Halloween Celebration and Galloway Trunk-or-Treat: From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Galloway will celebrate Halloween with pumpkin painting, coloring, crafts, costume contests and trunk-or-treating fun. Craft events take place throughout Galloway. The trunk-or-treating portion will take place in the Galloway Municipal Complex. The trunk-or-treat portion is free and open to children 12 and under that are Galloway Township residents. Located at 300 W. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway. For more information call 609-652-3700 or go to GTNJ.org.
Hamilton Mall Trick-or-Treat: From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, trick or treat in a safe, all-weather location. Participating stores will hand out treats to costumed kids. Located at 4403 Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. For more information call 609-646-8326 or go to ShopHamilton.com
Cumberland County
Hallo-Wheaton at Wheaton Arts: From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, have some scare-free, family-friendly, free trick-or-treating fun at Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center. Located at 1501 Glasstown Road in Millville. For more information call 856-825-6800 or go to WheatonArts.org
HALLOWEEN FUN
Cape May County:
Ghoul Spring Village: From 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, head to Historic Cold Springs Village for their 2nd Annual Ghoul Spring Village — Curse of the Mooncussers, where you will tread in pirate territory for games, sweet treats and spooky fun. Tickets for this haunted evening are $5 for adults and $3 for children 3 to 12. Entrance for Ghoul Spring Village is from Seashore Road only. Historic Cold Springs Village (Ghoul Spring) is located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May. For more information call 609-898-2300 or go to HCSV.org.
Boo at the Zoo: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, head to the zoo in your costume and take part in fun kids activities, games, candy, entertainment, a costume contest, an inflatable obstacle course, a pirate ship and, of course, animals. Registration for the costume contest starts at 10 a.m. and the contest will take place at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 27. Located at 707 Route 9 in Cape May Court House. For more information go to CapeMayCountyNJ.gov
Greater Wildwood Elks Haunted House: From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, trick-or-treaters are welcome to walk through the Elk’s "Haunted House" and receive special treats at the Elk’s Lodge. Admission is free. Located at 109 W. First Ave. in North Wildwood. For more information call 609-729-2170.
Atlantic County:
Celebrate Halloween Early at Dante Hall’s Family Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, celebrate with candy stations, pumpkin decorating and Halloween crafts. Each craft is $2. Located at 14 N. Mississippi Ave. in Atlantic City. For more information go to DanteHallStockton.org
Bass Pro Shop Halloween Happenings: From Friday to Thursday, Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, there will be lots of Halloween celebrations at Bass Pro Shop. Activities and times vary but include Halloween crafts, photo ops, a Halloween ring toss, costume parades and a costume contest. Check the website for specific times. Located at 30 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. in Atlantic City. For more information call 609-449-4500 or go to BassPro.com
Linwood Country Club Halloween Spooktacular: From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, have fun at an open-to-the-public, family-friendly Halloween party that includes a costume contest, pumpkin decorating, monster Obstacle Course (bounce house), spooky games and a buffet dinner. The cost is $28 for adults and $15 for children, which includes all food and activities. There will be a cash bar available for adults. Located at 500 Shore Road in Linwood. For more information call 609-927-6134 or go to LinwoodCountryClub.com
Hocus Focus: From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, head to Nashville North Studios in Linwood for their Fourth Friday Art and Music Reception, solo show featuring local artist Bob Boyd. This solo exhibit, “The Magic of our Backyard” will be accompanied by live music from Jeff Caraway. Located at 210 New Road, suite 8, in Linwood. For more information call 609-504-5044 or go to NashvilleNorthStudios.com
Halloween ComicFest at the Hamilton Mall: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 26, Level Up Entertainment, located on the second floor of the Mall near Sears, will host its annual ComicFest. This event will feature a costume contest, local artists, special guests, vendors, activities and free comics. ComicFest will take place at Level Up Entertainment. Located at 4403 Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. For more information call 609-646-8326 or go to ShopHamilton.com.
Halloween Trick or Treat Pastry Class at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City: At 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Backstage Cafe in Hard Rock Cafe will host a Halloween Trick-or-Treat Pastry Class. Hard Rock’s chef/instructor will demonstrate and teach guests how to make three spookily delicious Halloween treats. Class attendees will create Mummy Cake Pops, Broken Glass Cupcakes, and Pumpkin Whoopie Pies. Pre-registration is required and costs $35. Located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For more information call 609-449-1000 or go to HardRockHotels.com
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall Trick-or-Treat Halloween Party: The fun starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, when some family-friendly fun starts early in the evening and then gives way to adult-themed festivities later that night. Beginning at 5 p.m., bring the whole family in costumes, kids can enjoy pumpkin painting while parents enjoy dinner. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a costume parade and contest at 6:30 p.m. prizes will be awarded for best costumes. At 7 p.m. "Hocus Pocus" will be shown in the beer yard on the outdoor big screen, so bring your blankets, dress warm, gather around the firepit while the kiddos sip hot chocolate and the grownups enjoy warm, spiked apple cider drinks. Later, John Carpenter’s "Halloween" will be shown on the Beer Yard’s big screen at 10 p.m. and there will be a midnight costume contest with prizes that include two $100 gift cards to the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall for the scariest and funniest costumes, a Patron gift basket for the sexiest costume, and a customized Yard’s Brewing bike for the best overall costume. There will be lots of food and drink specials, and Halloween décor! Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. For more information call 609-541-4099 or go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com
Absecon Lighthouse Haunted Tour: At 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, the New Jersey Researchers of Paranormal Evidence will be at the Absecon Lighthouse offering dramatic evidence into their paranormal investigations at the more than a century-old lighthouse. Hour-long tour times are at 6 and 7 p.m. and include a tower climb. Tickets for this tour are $20. The 8 p.m. tour is 2.5 hours and includes a full ghost investigation led by the NJ Researchers of Paranormal Evidence. Tickets for the 8 p.m. tour and investigation are $45. All tickets must be reserved in advance. Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave. in Atlantic City. For more information and to make reservations call 609-449-1360 or go to AbseconLighthouse.org
Lucy the Elephant: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, kids 12 and under are invited to trick-or-treat at Lucy and tour the world’s largest pachyderm for free! Kids must be in costume and with their parents. Located at 9200 Atlantic Ave. in Margate. For more information go to LucyTheElephant.org
Smithville’s Monster Bash and Zombie Walk: From 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, all monster and humans are invited to Historic Smithville’s Village Greene for a full day of otherworldly festivities including a Zombie Walk. Smithville will be taken over by the living dead. There will be vendors, artists, makeup artist and live music. There will be Zombie archery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Makeup artists will be available to turn the most innocent of humans into zombies from 1 to 6 p.m. for $6. The Miss Underground Zombie Pin Up Contest will take place at 2 p.m. The Zombie Walk will be at 6 p.m. There will be a raffle Of The Living Dead at 6:30 p.m. Smithville is located at 1 N. New Road in Galloway Township. For more information go to HistoricSmithvilleNJ.com
Witches Day Out in Historic Smithville: Gather your coven from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, when witches are invited to descend on Smithville where there will be contests, games, a parade, a witch auction, a scavenger hunt and discounts for hat-wearing witches! So don your favorite witchy hat and dress, and head out to Smithville for a bewitching day of shopping and fun! Registration is from noon to 2 p.m. Located at 1 N. New York Road in Galloway Township. For more information call 609 -652-5200 or go to HistoricSmithvilleNJ.com
Cumberland County:
Ghost Tour and Murder Mystery in Downtown Millville: From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, there will be Halloween fun and games, psychics, a fire pit at Village on High, a costume contest for both adults and kids and a "Clue" scavenger hunt to solve the mysterious murder of Captain Joseph Buck. Check the website for a full list of Murder Mystery Clue game locations. Located at 22 N. High St., from Main to Broad streets in Downtown Millville. For more information call 856-293-0556 or go to GlassTownArtsDistrict.com
SPOOKY SHOWS
Cape May County:
Downtown Wildwood Halloween Movie and Treats: At 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, watch “Hotel Transylvania 2” under the stars at Byrne Plaza. Enjoy a free treat bag for children 12 and under. Bring a blanket and chairs. Snacks will be available for purchase. Located on Pacific Avenue between Oak and Cedar avenues in Wildwood. For more information call 609-523-1602 or go to DooWW.com.
Tombs, Tunes, & Tales with Professor Gravesounds & Mary Shelley: Head to the Carriage House Café & Tearoom at the Emlen Physick Estate from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, to listen to scary tales woven into haunting tunes for a spooky celebration and haunting fun. Tickets are $20 and include light refreshments. Located 1048 Washington St. in Cape May. For more information call 609-884-5404 go to CapeMayMac.org.
Congress Hall's Masquerade Ball: Dance the night away in your favorite costume at the Masquerade Ball from 8-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. While there, enjoy festive signature cocktails, treats and prizes for a variety of costume categories. Call 609-884-6542 for reservations. Tickets are $25. Congress Hall is lcoated at 200 Congress Place in Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com.
Atlantic County:
Monster Concert Masquerade Ball: At 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, all monsters are invited to an evening of ghostly fun, dancing, costumes and music. Tickets are $8. Located at 14 N. Mississippi Ave. in Atlantic City. For more information go to DanteHallStockton.org.
“Once Bitten, Twice Dead” Dinner Theater: From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, enjoy a multi-course meal at the Palm Atlantic City as a murderous vampire mystery unfolds around you! Reservations are required. Dinner and a show are $85 per person. Located at 2801 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. For more information or to make reservations call Barbara Bermel at 609-344-0483.
A.C. Ballet presents "Dracula": The show starts 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Caesars Atlantic City, where art will meet horror in the Atlantic City Ballet’s presentation of "Dracula." Perfect for the entire family. Tickets are $45. Located at 2100 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. For more information call 609-348-7202 or go to ACBallet.org
Cumberland County:
Rocky Horror Picture Show: At 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, The Levoy Theatre in Millville will show this cult classic. The midnight show will include a live shadow cast. Tickets to the 8 p.m. show are $10 and tickets to the 11:59 p.m. show are $15. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the early show and the doors and bar will open at 11 p.m. for the late-night show. Located at 126-130 N. High St. in Millville. For more information call 856-327-6400 or go to Levoy.net
