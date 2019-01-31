Thursday, Jan. 31
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
THURSDAY EVENING DANCE SOCIAL: 8 to 10 p.m. every other Thursday through March 31; ballroom, Latin, and rhythm dancing; refreshments; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road Suite 15b, Northfield; $15 per person, $25 per couple. 609-645-2010 or AcademyofBallroomDancing.net.
Friday, Feb. 1
CCA'S ANNUAL SOUP-ER BOWL: 6 to 9 p.m.; homemade soups, salad, rolls and tasty desserts; cash bar; West Cape May Banquet Hall, Broadway, West Cape May, $13. 609-884-7525 or CenterForCommunitArts.org.
LADIES WELLNESS NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m.; spa treatments on the house, retail specials, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, and $5 drink specials; The Spa & Salon at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $5. 609-441-2000 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
Saturday, Feb. 2
'BOWLS OF HOPE': 6 to 8 p.m.; 20 restaurants and chefs will be serving up their signature soups and competing for the "Golden Spoon Award" and "Souper Soup Award"; benefits Atlantic Christian School and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, $20 adults, $10 students, $5 ages 6-10. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org/Bowls-of-Hope.
CRAFT SPIRITS AND CHOCOLATE PAIRING: noon to 5 p.m.; sample award-winning Lazy Eye Spirits paired with locally produced chocolates; Lazy Eye Distillery, 1328 Harding Highway, Richland, $10. LazyEyeDistillery.com.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 5 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. bingo starts; handbags from Michael Kors, Dooney & Bourke, Kate Spade, and Coach; 50/50 and a Chinese auction for fabulous baskets; supports the students of St. Vincent's; St. Gianna Beretta Molla Church, Route 9, Northfield, $35 for ten games. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON DANCE SOCIAL: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; ballroom, Latin and rhythm dancing; refreshments served; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road, Suite 15b, Northfield, $15/person, $25/couple. 609-645-2010 or AcademyOfBallroomDancing.net.
Monday, Feb. 4
'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or cccinspire.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday nights; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
AT THE SHORE WINE TASTING ART SHOW: 5 to 8 p.m.; 11th annual At The Shore Wine Tasting Art Show; features more than 20 local artists, wine and beer tasting, art show, appetizers, live music featuring the Stockton Faculty Jazz Band and silent auction; proceeds from the event are used to fund scholarships for students to attend Stockton University, Atlantic Cape Community College and Fairleigh Dickinson University at Atlantic Cape; The Noyes Museum of Art at The Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $25 advance, $30 at the door. 609-576-1676 or ArtWineAC.EventBrite.com.
TWELFTH ANNUAL RED DRESS, RED TIE RECEPTION: 5 to 8 p.m.; attendees are invited to wear red in awareness of heart disease; automated external defibrillators (AED) fundraising event; Smithville Inn, 1 North New York Road (Route 9), Galloway Township, $50. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, Feb. 7
MAGIC & MIND READING: 7 to 10 p.m.; mind reading, hypnosis, and illusion with award-winning forensic mentalist Scott Xavier; Chart House at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 644 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $75. 609-441-2000 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
Saturday, Feb. 9
VALENTINE'S DAY POP UP SHOP: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 15 local vendors will offer Valentine gifts for sale, including food, artwork, crafts and jewelry; Ventnor Coffee, 108 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-992-3046.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron's at Chick-Fil-A's Family night; Chick Fil-A (Fire Road next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Thursday, Feb. 14
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 23
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Kids Stuff
Saturday, Feb. 2
SUPER SMASH BROS U TOURNAMENT: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 23; tournament featuring Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Friday, Feb. 1
DR CHEEKO TRIO: 7 p.m.; live music, drinks and beautiful views; SkyCafe, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326.
KRISTINA PRUITT: 6 to 10 p.m.; relax with a cocktail; Lobby Bar, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326.
SHAUN LABOY DUO: 7 to 9:45 p.m., Villain & Saint, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
THE RED HOTTS: 10:45 p.m., Villain & Saint, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
WAYNARD SCHELLER: 8 p.m.; relax and "un-wine" at the High Water Wine Bar; Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326.
Saturday, Feb. 2
ANJ GRANIERI: 8 p.m.; relax and "un-wine" at the High Water Wine Bar; Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326.
ELEVEN ELEVEN: 10:45 p.m., Villain & Saint, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
MATT QUINTON: 7 p.m., Villain & Saint, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
RENEE HOWARD: 6 to 10 p.m.; relax with a cocktail at our Lobby Bar; Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326.
'THE ARTISTRY OF LOU RAWLS': 2 to 4:30 p.m.; for adults; Tony Day & his combo perform the music of Grammy award-winning musician Lou Rawls, including some of his chart-toppers that made his career; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, Feb. 3
JAZZ CONCERT WITH BEHN GILLECE QUARTET: 3 to 4:15 p.m.; presented by the Cape May Jazz Vespers; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $10 donation requested. 609-846-3979 or CapeMayJazzVespers.com.
Theater
Thursday, Jan. 31
HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 28; explore your untapped interests while learning about the history of performance; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Nature
Saturday, Feb. 2
SCIENCE SATURDAY: 'HOW ARE THE TURTLES DOING?': 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., family program; 11 to 12:30 p.m., adults; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies; $5, free for members. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
Thursday, Feb. 7
'THE STORY OF SALAMANDERS': 6 to 8 p.m.; CWF biologist Larissa Smith will discuss the salamander life cycle and the work being done to protect this rare and elusive species; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.