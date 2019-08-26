While summer may have sped by in the fast lane, there’s one more weekend to squeeze in some warm-weather fun. At the shore, Labor Day weekend means that summer is (un)officially over, which calls for some festivities. From art to history, music to food and more, LDW is the perfect time to celebrate all that we love about summer and jump into fall with our batteries recharged.
Cultured with a side of arts and history:
Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum’s Airfest. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 2., Airfest brings World War II history up-close and to the sky with restored WWII-era aircraft.
The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport and served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. This museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen that were killed during training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945. "This event goes a long way in supporting the mission of our museum - memorializing the 42 men who perished at NASW, educating the public, and restoring of historic Hangar #1. Proceeds from AirFest directly help this endeavor," says Dr. Joseph Salvatore, NASW Founder and Chairman.
Take a tour of the Wings of Freedom Warbirds. Restored aircraft include the B-24 Liberator, B-17 Flying Fortress, the B-25 Mitchell, the P-51 Mustang, and the newly-added P-40. Cape May Airfest will also feature the chance for guests to take a 30-minute or 60-minute flight in the historic aircraft. Flight experiences range from $400 to $2,400. There will be live music all weekend beginning on Friday with Jack Melton Swingtimers from 1 to 4 p.m., Aug. 30 and Animal House from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. In addition, there will be a beer garden, food trucks, vendors, exhibits and kids games and activities. Admission is $16 for adults and $12 for kids 3 to 12.
Located at 500 Forrestal Road in Cape May. For more information call 609-886-8787 or go to USNASW.org
Ocean Galleries will host Jane Seymour. From 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30 to 31 and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 Jane Seymour brings her “California Colorist” art exhibit to the Jersey Shore. While Seymour is most well-known for her success in acting, art offered her an escape during a difficult time in her life. “After my divorce, painting took me out of panic mode and into a serene, calm place. I could absolutely lose myself,” Seymour says. This will be her fifth exhibit at Ocean Galleries and will include a series of art honoring Monet, several floral pieces including her new single lily watercolor series, the Open Heart series and the Circus Suite. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Seymour will meet guests and sign purchased artwork.
Located at 9618 Third Ave. in Stone Harbor. For more information call 609-368-7777 or go to OceanGalleries.com
Historic Cold Springs Village in Cape May. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, HCSV will host Hands-On-History Labor Day Weekend. This living history museum will transport you to early 19th century life through interpretive history activities, games and live entertainment. Children will have the opportunity to try their hand at writing with a quill pen, carding wool, making a pinch pot and more. Admission is $14 for adults and $12 for children 3 to 12.
Located at 720 Route 9 in Cape May. For more information call 609-898-2300 or go to HCSV.org
Brigantine Art Walk. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, is your last chance to hit the Brigantine Art Walk, with 38 local artists showing and selling their art. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 1.
Located at the 26th Street Baseball Field in Brigantine. For more information go to Facebook.com/BrigantineArtWalk
Free Magic Show with Joe Holiday. 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Rhythm & Spirits will host A.C.’s Joe Holiday, who has wowed audiences around the globe. He’s bringing his award-winning act to Tennessee Avenue for a night of magic and cocktails. The shows are free and for 21 and over. Table reservations are recommended. There is a two-drink minimum.
Located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. For more information go to RhythemAndSpiritsAC.com
Music to make your world go round:
Motown meets Margate. 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. Dr. K’s Motown Review hits the stage for a free “end of summer” concert at Lucy the Elephant. People are encouraged to bring their beach chairs and allow extra time for parking.
Located at 9200 Atlantic Ave. in Margate. For more call 609-823-6473 or go to MargateLibrary.org
Tuckerton Seaport Friday Night Music Series. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30. Gas Pedal Steel hits the stage for the last concert of the season. The show will be held at Tuckerton Seaport’s outdoor stage. It’s free, just bring beach chairs or a blanket. (No alcohol or pets allowed.)
Located at 120 W. Main Street in Tuckerton. Call 609-296-8868 or go to TuckertonSeaport.org
The Annual 15th Wildwood Block Party. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 at Fox Park in Wildwood. This end-of-summer celebration will feature 12 hours of live entertainment, games, crafts, food and more. The entertainment line-up includes headliner Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics, as well as The Trammps, Bittersweet, Just In Time, Jeremiah Hunter Band, Reign (an Earth Wind & Fire tribute band) and more. Admission is free.
Ocean Avenue directly across from the Convention Center in Wildwood. Call 609-522-2444 or go to WildwoodsNJ.com
Ventnor Beach Concert Jam. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, the Ventnor Beach Concert series will wrap up its 2019 series with The Notion from 5 to 6:45 p.m. and Crazy Uncle from 7:15 to 9 p.m. The concert will take place at the Newport Avenue Beach. Spectators should bring their beach chairs.
Newport Avenue Beach in Ventnor. For more information go to VentnorCity.org
Somers Point Beach Concert Series. The series will host two concerts over Labor Day Weekend. Both shows are free and begin at 7 p.m. The concerts are held at The William Morrow Beach/ Municipal Beach Park. Look for "Beginnings" A Chicago Tribute Band on Friday, Aug. 30, and Tom Hambridge and Ed Jackson’s Time Out on Sunday, Sept. 1. Hambridge is a three-time Grammy Award winner who has produced and recorded with BB King, Buddy Guy, Rascal Flatts, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tedeschi Trucks Band. Ed Jackson is a NY Blues Hall of Famer.
Located on Bay Avenue between New Jersey and Higbee avenues in Somers Point. For more go to SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
Ocean City Music Pier:
Swon Brothers and Josh Gracin. 7:30 p.m., Friday Aug. 30, Ocean City goes a little bit country with “The Voice” finalists and CMA chart toppers. Tickets for the show are $25 to $30.
Ocean City Pops. At 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, the OC Pops celebrate “A Star is Born” and the music of three legendary singers: Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand and Lady Gaga. Tickets are $25 to $35. Then at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, former Miss Americas join the Pops for “Here She Is” in a celebration of one of the Jersey greatest traditions. This evening will feature Broadway, pop and opera. Tickets are $20 to $30.
Located at the Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City. For info or to purchase tickets call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com/boxoffice
Eat and be merry:
West Cape May Tomato Festival. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Celebrate one of New Jersey’s favorite fruits and the end of summer. There will be live music. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 3.
Located at Wilbraham Park on West Perry Street in West Cape May. For more call 609-884-1005 ext.3 or go to WestCapeMay.us
Sunday Backyard Barbecue at Beach Plum Farm. From noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, enjoy Beach Plum Farm’s own sustainable raised meats and pasture-raised poultry along with homemade salads and sides. Chase fireflies, play lawn games and enjoy the dreamy atmosphere of life on a farm. Pricing is a la carte and reservations are not required. Vegan, vegetarian and dietary restrictions can be accommodated with a 24-hour notice.
140 Stevens Street in West Cape May. For more call 833-327-6268 or go to BeachPlumFarmCapeMay.com
Fit and fun:
Avalon Kids Splash and Dash. Takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Kids 5 to 15 will participate in either a 100M beach swim and 1K beach run or a 200M beach swim and 2K beach run. The races will take place between the 27th Street and 30th Street beaches. Registration is $30 and ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Located at 3001 Avalon Ave. in Avalon. For more information go to TimKerrCharities.org
Pose for Peace. 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2. Join NJ Beach Yoga for a special beach yoga class that aims to send a wave of peace out to the world and raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation. NJ Beach Yoga’s classes are regularly priced at $10, this special class is free with the hope that those in attendance will consider a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation. NJ Beach Yoga will be collecting cash and checks made out to the Epilepsy Foundation during this event.
Located at JFK Blvd. in Sea Isle. Go to NJBeachYoga.com
OCNJ Labor Day Race. This five-mile beach run and one-mile fun run/walk takes off 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, and is a great way to bid farewell to summer. The race costs $20 to $25 for pre-registration and $30 on race day; for 14 and under it’s $10 pre-registration or $15 race day.
Located at the 23rd Street Beach. For more information go to OCNJ.US
