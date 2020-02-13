Zmed Brothers

Zmed Brothers will appear on Sunday at Stockton Performing Arts.

Zmed Brothers

The Zmed Brothers will perform their tribute to the legendary Everly Brothers during a concert at Stockton University Sunday, Feb. 16.

The brother duo of Zachary and Dylan Zmed will perform The Everly Brothers Experience from 2 to 3:30 p.m. inside the Stockton Performing Arts Center. The pair will honor the family that influenced musical giants such as The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Young and more.

The Stockton Performing Arts Center is located off Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township. Tickets are $20 for JFS Village by the Shore Members, $25 non-members. For more information, call 609-822-1109 or go to JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

— Jackyln McQuarrie

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

