The Zmed Brothers will perform their tribute to the legendary Everly Brothers during a concert at Stockton University Sunday, Feb. 16.
The brother duo of Zachary and Dylan Zmed will perform The Everly Brothers Experience from 2 to 3:30 p.m. inside the Stockton Performing Arts Center. The pair will honor the family that influenced musical giants such as The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Young and more.
The Stockton Performing Arts Center is located off Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township. Tickets are $20 for JFS Village by the Shore Members, $25 non-members. For more information, call 609-822-1109 or go to JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
— Jackyln McQuarrie
