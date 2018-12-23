Thursday, Nov. 29
ATLANTICARE NO SHAVE NOVEMBER WRAP-UP EVENT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; fundraising campaign designed to raise awareness of cancer’s side effects, including hair loss; Hidden Sands Brewing Company, 6754 Washington Ave., Egg Harbor Township. AtlantiCare.org/NoShave.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
CAPE MAY’S HOLIDAY SEASON: daily through Jan. 1, 2019; special holiday tours and events including Holiday Preview Weekend (Nov. 16-18), 45th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tours (Dec. 1, 8, 15), Plus Lamplighter Christmas Tours, Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides, Physick Family Christmas House Tours, Holiday Inns Tours, Holiday Lights Trolley Rides, Santa’s Trolley Rides, Breakfast with Santa, and more; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMAC.org.
CHRISTMAS TREE SALE: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 23; the Youth Group of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood is selling hundreds of high quality, fresh-cut Christmas trees; proceeds benefit local Catholic charities; Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash and Poplar avenues, Linwood. 609-927-1154.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO-ATLANTIC CITY POLICE FOUNDATION: 5 to 9 p.m.; second annual Designer Bag Bingo; handbags from Kate Spade, Michael Kors and Coach are featured; door prizes, raffles, 50/50 and a special 11th game; bring your own snacks and beverage; complementary coffee and donuts will be provided; St. Michael’s Church-Quaremba Hall, 10 North Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, $35. 609-892-8647 or ACPoliceFoundation.org.
‘GHOSTS OF COLD SPRING’: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20; gather round the fireplace with local physic medium Bob Bitting as he discusses the history of Cold Spring like you’ve never heard it before; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $20. 609-898-2300.
GIVING TREE: daily through Dec. 19; take a tag from the Giving Tree in Carousel Court, shop for the gift, and donate it at Customer Service; the Atlantic City Rotary Club will wrap and donate the gifts to the to be distributed to kids in need this holiday season; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. ShopHamilton.com.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 6, 2019; watch as over 100 Christmas trees magically float on Lake Meone and blink to the music; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. HistoricSmithville.com.
HOLIDAY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Dec. 16; shop unique works by talented local and regional artists; Nov. 24: Small Business Saturday, one-day shopping and community event with outdoor vendors, live music, local food, as well as activities for the family; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
HOLIDAY STUDIO SALE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 through Dec. 2; get your pick of WheatonArts studio glass prototypes, seconds and overstocks, glass by Melanie Guernsey Leppla and David Leppla, and a wide selection of pottery at discounts of 30 to 70 percent off original prices; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, free admission. WheatonArts.org.
HOLIDAY WREATH WORKSHOPS: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 2; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, girls night; create a handcrafted wreath or garland; materials provided; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May, $15 members, $20 non-members, pre-registration required. NJAudubon.org.
Friday, Nov. 30
POTTERY AND MOSAICS CHRISTMAS MARKET: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 15; Ocean City Arts Center Pottery and Mosaic Students host a Christmas Market with gifts starting at $5; jewelry, dinnerware, home decor, outdoor decor, Christmas decorations, mugs, cups, and more; Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; live holiday music, an ice sculpture demonstration, art exhibit, polar express train ride, bounce house castle and slide, a story reading, free treats for all and a visit by the jolly man himself in the red suit; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. CMCZoo.com.
Saturday, Dec. 1
10TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL BOUTIQUE FUNDRAISER: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2; gifts at wholesale prices, including hand-woven rugs, silver jewelry, shawls, clothing items, wall hangings, tablecloths, unique stocking stuffers, and more; benefits AMURTEL, a global relief organization; St. Augustine’s Prep School, 611 Cedar Ave., Room 11, Richland. Amurtel.org.
ATLANTIC COUNTY 4-H CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 2; hand crafted items; Atlantic County 4-H, 3210 Route 50, South Egg Harbor. 609-625-0056.
AUTHOR, CAPTAIN JOHANN STEINKE TO VISIT WHALE’S TALE: 1 to 3 p.m.; Captain Johann Steinke, author of “The Greatest Captain in the World” will visit Whale’s Tale for a book signing; Whale’s Tale, 312 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-4808.
CAPE MAY-LEWES FERRY BEER DINNER: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; the ferry is partnering with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery for a gourmet five course dinner from Chef George Galati, expertly paired with a selection of some of Dogfish Head’s favorite off-centered ales; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, $66, reservations required. EventBrite.com.
CHOCOLATE LOVERS FEAST: 1 to 3 p.m.; seven plated courses of chocolate desserts and hear how each was created from the chef who prepared it; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC); Blue Rose Inn , 653 Washington St., Cape May, $40. CapeMayMAC.org.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR AND LUNCHEON: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; handmade Christmas crafts, gifts and ornaments; homemade soups, chili and sandwiches will be served for lunch; Episcopal Church of the Advent Parish Hall, 612 Franklin St., Cape May. 609-884-3065.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Christian Community Crafters of Southern Ocean Congregational Church; handmade crafts, gourmet foods, baked goods, snacks, lunch; Parkertown Volunteer Fire Co., 830 Railroad Drive, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-812-0325.
CHRISTMAS CANDLELIGHT HOUSE TOUR: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15; self-guided walking tour featuring homes, inns, hotels and churches decorated for the holidays; caroling, strolling musicians and good old-fashioned cheer; warm beverages and traditional treats; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC); Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMAC.org.
CRAFTS AT CHRISTMAS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2; dozens of crafters offer everything from jewelry to leather goods, from fashion and accessories to art; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $1. DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
DICKENS CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; crafters and food trucks; three locations in Mays Landing — Atlantic County Library, Presbyterian Church and Memorial Park. 609-317-3732.
HOLIDAY GIFT BOUTIQUE: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; hosted by the Buena Vista Township Special Events Committee; unique, handcrafted, and specialty items; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
HOLIDAY SHOP & SILENT AUCTION: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Cologne Grange #191 is hosting their 3rd Annual Holiday Shop & Silent Auction; Cologne Grange, 240 S Cologne Ave., Cologne. 609-576-0194.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23; Magical Talking Tree, Christmas train rides, story times; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
HOSPITALITY NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; each store will have a special event going on; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
‘MAKE ROOM FOR VICKY’ DINNER & SHOW: 5 to 8 p.m.; three-course dinner and a show benefiting the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; new comedy by local playwright, Sam Sardina; Renault Winery, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City, $55. 609-365-8499, ext. 1.
VENTNOR CITY HOLIDAY PARADE & BLOCK PARTY: 5 to 8 p.m.; parade followed by block party with inflatables, horseback rides, concession, entertainment, vendors, Santa Claus; Cornwall to Troy Avenues on Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City. 609-289 2791.
WASSAIL DAY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hands-on crafts, live music, hot beverages and holiday treats served by historical interpreters in period clothing; enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride throughout the festively decorated Village grounds; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 South, Cape May. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
WINTER WONDERLAND TREE LIGHTING EVENT: 5 to 7 p.m.; bring an unwrapped gift to be donated to The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City; photos with Santa, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, live choir; historic Brighton Park, located outside The Claridge, 123 South Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, free admission. 844-224-7386 or Claridge.com.
Sunday, Dec. 2
FATHER CHRISTMAS AT WHALE’S TALE: 1 to 4 p.m.; photos with Father Christmas, cookies, shopping; Whale’s Tale, 312 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-4808.
MEET AND GREET WITH SANTA: 1 to 4 p.m.; meet and greet with Santa; benefits Make a Wish NJ; Seaville Firehouse, 36 Route 50, Upper Township, $5. 609-425-9198.
Monday, Dec. 3
PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: Mondays through Dec. 24; bring your pets to take photos with Santa; benefits Atlantic County SPCA; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Dec. 6
GIRLS NIGHT OUT: 6 to 8 p.m.; each store will be running its own promotion, from discounts to food tastings; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
‘LIGHT THE TREE OF HOPE’: 6 to 8 p.m.; inspirational tree lighting, ornament hanging and holiday reception; light refreshments; Cape Assist, 3819 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood; ornaments range from $10 to $100. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
MEMORIAL TREE LIGHTING SERVICE: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; service is for anyone who is dealing with grief during the holidays; Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, free. 609-382-3955 or JeffriesAndKeates.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron’s at Chick fil-A’s Family night; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Thursday, Dec. 13
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 26
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Saturday, Dec. 29
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. last Saturdays; Irish Ceili with dancing to music by the Mike Garvin Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Kids Stuff
Sunday, Dec. 2
SENSORY FRIENDLY SANTA: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2, 9; sensory-friendly event allowing families with special needs children to experience the tradition of visiting Santa at their own pace; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing; visits with Santa are free, photo pricing varies; reservations required. 609-646-8326 or ShopHamilton.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will be doing tableside magic and balloon twisting; Jazzy Jen will be fainting faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Music
Friday, Nov. 30
BILLY WALTON BAND: 10:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.; live music at Villain and Saint; Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
FIVE TIMES FAMOUS: 7 to 10 p.m.; live music at Villain and Saint; Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
PETER KARP: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $30 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
THE ROCKETS: noon to 1:30 a.m.; live music at the William Hill Sports Book; Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326.
Saturday, Dec. 1
DR. CHEEKO TRIO: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 31; live music at SkyCafe; Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
MATT ADAMS DUO: 7 to 9 p.m.; live music at Villain and Saint; Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
‘SOUNDS OF THE HOLIDAYS’: noon to 3 p.m.; Sean Ryan Fox from Henry Danger performing holiday songs in JCPenney Court; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
THE LOOP: 10:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.; live music at Villain and Saint; Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
THE MIDTOWN MEN: 9 to 11 p.m.; the Midtown Men and original stars of the Jersey Boys will be in town to perform their Holiday Hits show; Grand Ballroom, Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, $35. 609-441-2000 or GoldenNugget.com.
Sunday, Dec. 2
‘AN OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS’: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; performance by the Cape Shore Chorale; light refreshments; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City, free-will offering taken. 609-226-3614 or CapeShoreChorale.org.
GOSPEL ELVIS TRIBUTE: 3:30 p.m. doors open, 4 to 5 p.m. show, 5:15 p.m. dinner; Jim Barone returns for a concert to relive the “Gospel Music of Elvis”; Elwood Gaskill United Methodist Church, 422 Elwood Road, Elwood (Mullica Township), $10, reservations required. 609-204-1181.
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 7 to 8:15 p.m.; John Walter Cape Community Band performs holiday songs for all ages; the Middle Township High School Chorus will perform the final three songs with the band; Performing Arts Center, 212 Bayberry Drive, Cape May Court House, free. 609-463-1924 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Monday, Dec. 3
ANGELUS CHORUS HOLIDAY CONCERT: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.; contemporary, religious and classical music; Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May. 609-368-6939.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 7 to 8 p.m.; hear your favorite Christmas tunes, both classics and modern; Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, free. 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Thursday, Dec. 6
‘DINO’S COOL CHRISTMAS PARTY’: 8 to 10 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 8, 9; musical tribute show packed with your favorite Holiday and Christmas classic songs, performed to perfection by the world’s best tribute artists accompanied by a live band and dancers; Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
Sunday, Dec. 16
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
Saturday, Dec. 29
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June, 2019; Irish Ceili with dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; Ceili and set dancing, beginners welcome; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st & Pennslyvania Ave., Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Theater
Saturday, Dec. 1
MILLVILLE CHAMBER HOLIDAY COMEDY NIGHT: 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts; headliner is The Legendary Wid, whose credits include Stand-Up Spotlight, Make Me Laugh, and Caroline’s Comedy Hour; Motorsports Park Officer’s Club, 47 Warbird Drive, Millville, $25. 856-825-2600 or GingerNinjaComedy.com.
Nature
Thursday, Dec. 6
‘WILD NEW JERSEY: NATURE ADVENTURES IN THE GARDEN STATE’: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by nature author and Conserve Wildlife Foundation director David Wheeler; Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
